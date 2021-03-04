Outreach Adds Ralph de la Vega, Former Vice Chairman of AT&T, to Board of Directors

SEATTLE, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the largest and fastest-growing sales engagement platform, today announced Ralph de la Vega, an experienced executive with a history of leading global technology organizations, has joined its board of directors.

"Ralph is someone who has been at the forefront of some of the most significant technological innovations of the past 20 years - from the early days of the wireless industry to helping bring the iPhone into the world. His wisdom and experience are invaluable to us, and his mentorship can change the trajectory of lives and businesses," said Manny‌ ‌Medina,‌ ‌chief‌ ‌executive‌ ‌officer‌ ‌of‌ ‌Outreach.‌ "From leading Cingular Wireless and AT&T Mobility to running all of AT&T's international businesses Ralph represents a person who has built the American dream. Having Ralph on my board has been a dream of mine for a long time!"

De la Vega has significant experience leading high-growth, global enterprises and advising burgeoning startups. He is the former Vice Chairman of AT&T Inc., where he was responsible for all of AT&T's global business operations. De la Vega also held roles as CEO of AT&T Mobility, COO of Cingular Wireless, and President of BellSouth Latin America. Currently, he is the founder and chairman of the De La Vega Group, an advisor and investor to early-stage companies. He serves on the boards of American Express Company, New York Life Insurance Company, and Amdocs Corporation. De la Vega received a degree in mechanical engineering from Florida Atlantic University (FAU), a Master of Business Administration from Northern Illinois University, and Doctorate Honoris Causa from Florida Atlantic University.

"I joined Outreach's board not only because of the company's impressive growth and industry-changing technology but also because of its leadership and entrepreneurial story," said de la Vega. "As a native of Cuba, I've met very few peer immigrant LatinX CEOs in tech and business and even fewer that have catapulted themselves to success despite the many adversities we've had to face. I look forward to working closely with Manny to guide Outreach to the greatness it's destined for."

Medina and de la Vega connected in December 2020 when they were both guests on CNBC's live program, "The Path Forward: Race and Opportunity in America - The Latino Economy," hosted by Jon Fortt and Carl Quintanilla. As an influential leader and mentor for entrepreneurs and business leaders, de la Vega shared insights about the LatinX community's economics and representation in corporate America.

