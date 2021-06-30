Outreach and Sales Hacker Launch New Podcast Focused on Revenue Innovation

SEATTLE, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the fastest-growing sales intelligence and engagement platform provider, and Sales Hacker, the largest community for sales professionals, launched a new podcast today aimed at revenue innovators across the go-to-market organization.

Hosted by Mary Shea, Outreach's global innovation evangelist, and Harish Mohan, Outreach senior vice president of revenue excellence and operations, " Revenue Innovators " is a podcast dedicated to revenue operation leaders. In every episode, they will discuss how leaders from different industries are disrupting and innovating the go-to-market motion.

In each episode, Shea and Mohan will take an honest look at the most important considerations for those bringing revenue operations to the forefront and breaking free from the status quo.

"Revenue innovators are a new cohort of revenue leaders who put buyers at the center of their strategies, arm their sellers with the most innovative sales technologies, and over-index on data rather than intuition to inform their business decisions," said Shea. "There is no question the past 18 months has been a challenging time. But as parts of the world reopen, I am hopeful that this difficult time will be followed by immense transformation and innovation."

Through candid interviews with the most outside-the-box revenue leaders, the podcast covers everything from capitalizing on the market forces impacting revenue to perfecting the tech stack and data strategy.

The first episode is now available, featuring an interview with Scott Sutton, vice president of revenue operations at ZoomInfo. Future episodes include Hang Black at Juniper Networks and Seth Marrs at Forrester.

"Revenue Innovators" is now available on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

About Outreach

Outreach is the largest and fastest-growing sales engagement and intelligence platform provider that helps companies dramatically increase productivity and drive smarter, more insightful engagement with their customers. Outreach is the only solution provider to integrate sales engagement, conversation intelligence, and revenue intelligence into one platform. The only sales engagement and intelligence platform to make the Forbes Cloud 100, Outreach was also the fastest-growing vendor in the category on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. More than 4,800 companies such as Adobe, Tableau, Okta, Splunk, DocuSign, and SAP depend on Outreach's enterprise-scale, unparalleled customer adoption, and robust AI-powered innovation. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io .

PR Contact:

Amanda Woolley

[email protected]

SOURCE Outreach

Related Links

www.outreach.io

