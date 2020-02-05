Outreach Brings Renowned Podcaster Guy Raz to Share Lessons in Leadership at Unleash, the Largest Sales Engagement Conference in North America

SEATTLE, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the number one sales engagement platform, today announced the speaker lineup for its annual conference, Unleash. Unleash brings together the best sales, operations, marketing, and success leaders from across the sales industry. Unleash provides an opportunity to learn best practices while connecting with leaders from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 companies.

At the conference, attendees will hear from world-class leaders, industry disruptors and individuals who are "Building the Future of Sales." This year's headliners at Unleash include:

Guy Raz - Named "one of the most popular podcasters in history" by The New York Times and co-creator of the popular NPR show How I Built This

Carey Lohrenz - The first female F-14 Tomcat Fighter Pilot in the U.S. Navy

Mike Clayville - Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations at Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Eric Yuan - Founder & CEO of Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Kelly Wright - Seasoned sales and technology executive with extensive experience as a board director and advisor

Mary Shea - Principal Analyst at Forrester covering the sales engagement space

"The caliber of speakers coming to Unleash this year is incredible. I'm excited about the discussions we'll be having around technology, revenue frameworks, and people," said Manny Medina, Outreach co-founder and CEO. "Not only is Unleash the leading sales engagement conference, but it's also the best opportunity for sales professionals to learn how to hone their skills and drive impactful results."

Unleash will take place at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in the heart of San Diego from April 7-9, 2020. With three days of game-changing content, attendees will walk away with tangible ways to increase efficiency, build stronger relationships with customers and close more deals.

Additional speakers will be announced over the coming weeks. To reserve your tickets for Unleash, visit https://unleash.outreach.io/.

About Outreach

Outreach is the number one sales engagement platform that helps companies dramatically increase productivity and drive smarter, more insightful engagement with their customers. More than 4,000 companies such as Adobe, Tableau, Okta, Splunk, DocuSign, and SAP depend on Outreach's enterprise-scale, unparalleled customer adoption, and robust AI-powered innovation. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.

