Outreach Community Health Centers Announces Plans for New 58,000 Square-foot Healthcare Facility on West Capitol Drive

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach Community Health Centers (OCHC) today announced plans to build a new 58,000 square-foot addition west of its existing 210 W. Capitol Drive location. The building, estimated at a cost of $15 million, will connect to the current clinic building. OCHC is working with bond and corporate counsel at Husch Blackwell LLP and the Cities of Glendale and Milwaukee to introduce, authorize and utilize tax-exempt bond financing for the Project.

Outreach Community Health Centers

The addition will expand OCHC's capacity to serve more patients and provide critical behavioral health and primary care services to Milwaukee's uninsured, underinsured and homeless populations.

"Our organization's long-term strategic plan has included a new building for a number of years," said Constance Palmer, President and CEO for Outreach Community Health Centers. "Now that we have assembled a dynamic leadership team and established a solid financial foundation, there is no better time than now to invest in our future."

This new innovative space will be patient-friendly and community-focused. It will offer underground parking and three floors of space to house all the programs currently operated out of the 711 W. Capitol Drive building, as well as provide for the expansion of behavioral health services, care coordination and case management.

When completed, the building will be one of the first WELL Certified buildings in the state of Wisconsin. The WELL Building Standard was developed by the International WELL Building Institute as a vehicle for buildings and organizations to deliver more thoughtful and intentional spaces that enhance human health and well-being. Certification takes place through the International WELL Building Institute™.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022 with anticipated occupation of the new building in summer of 2023. All current patient services will continue to be provided during construction. The project team currently includes: Continuum Architects + Planners, Emem Group and JCP Construction.

"Consolidating into one location will position our organization to effectively respond to the critical needs of our community, while delivering the highest quality care," Palmer added.

Over the last 38 years, OCHC's programs have grown to provide a strong continuum of care which respond to the whole life needs of clients and patients. For more information, please visit www.ochc-milw.org or call 414.727.6320.

About Outreach Community Health Centers

Outreach Community Health Centers www.ochc-milw.org provides high-quality primary, family and behavioral health services to people throughout the Greater Milwaukee area, while maintaining our founding mission to serve the homeless, people experiencing extreme poverty, and the uninsured. For more information about supporting OCHC's mission through time, talent or treasure, please visit https://www.ochc-milw.org/donation.

