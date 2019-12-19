Outreach Ends 2019 With Unicorn Valuation, More Than 4,000 Customers, and Title of Fourth Fastest Growing Company in North America

SEATTLE, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the number one sales engagement platform, is closing out 2019 following another year of explosive growth. The year started strong for Outreach as the company closed Series E financing at a $1.1B valuation, making it the most valuable company - and the only unicorn - in the sales engagement category.

Customers continued to see significant returns in 2019, from startups to enterprises, as the company grew to more than 4,000 customers. "Outreach has helped me grow my global SDR team by decreasing new hire ramp time," said Randy Silver, director of business development representatives at Cisco. "With a repeatable and easy flow to follow, new hires on-board and generate pipeline and revenue quicker than ever before."

As the category leader, Outreach continued to push the boundaries of sales engagement this year by adding new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that enable sales reps to gain immediate productivity while driving smarter, more impactful engagement with their customers.

"From HR to manufacturing, artificial intelligence is truly transforming every industry and sales is no exception," said Pavel Dmitriev, vice president of data science at Outreach. "AI is helping sales teams gain visibility and control over their pipeline, productivity, and performance, and we are committed to continuing innovation in AI in the coming year."

The Outreach Amplify AI capabilities now include Out-of-Office Data Extraction, which identifies new contacts and automates re-engagement when they return. There are also several Outreach Amplify features coming in 2020, including Intent Reporting and Guided Engagement, which help sales organizations quickly understand their customers' intentions and drive successful outcomes at scale.

"It wasn't that long ago that Outreach sold primarily to tech startups, but as we've grown the sales engagement category, we've expanded to global enterprises in verticals including telecom, retail, financial services, insurance, and more that now depend on Outreach as part of their growth strategy," said Manny Medina, CEO, and co-founder of Outreach. "A critical part of our success has been our relentless pursuit of innovation. We have delivered new technologies that fundamentally improve and automate customer-facing reps' workflows, making them more efficient and driving higher quality outcomes."

2019 was also a year of awards for Outreach. Earlier this month, Outreach was named the fourth fastest-growing technology company in North America on Deloitte's prestigious 2019 Technology Fast 500 list. Outreach was also recognized on the 2019 Forbes' Cloud 100 and LinkedIn's Top Startups list and Gartner's Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Sales Force Automation. Outreach's culture also won the company several awards including Inc.'s Best Places to Work, Seattle Business Magazine's Number One Best Place to Work for and the Puget Sound Business Journal's Best Places to Work in Washington.

As the company grows, its annual conference on sales engagement, Unleash , is reflecting this pace. The conference is doubling in size in 2020 to 3,000 sales professionals. Happening April 7-9, 2020 in San Diego, Calif., Unleash brings together the best sales, marketing and operations leaders from across the country for in-depth conversations and opportunities for professionals to join one of the most exciting conferences for learning, networking, and inspiration.

