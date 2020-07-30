Outreach Extends European Presence with Office in Prague Tech Hotspot

SEATTLE, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the number one sales engagement platform, today announced the opening of a new product development center in Prague, Czech Republic, which further extends its footprint in Europe. From its new office in one of Europe's five growing tech hubs, Outreach will continue to modernize the European sales industry. The company is already the largest sales engagement company in Europe. The opening of the Prague office follows closely on Outreach closing a $50 million funding round and appointing Melissa Fisher as Chief Financial Officer earlier in June.

The opening of Outreach's Prague office comes six months after Outreach opened its first international office in London. The local team will be led by Tomas Bergl, who is responsible for driving innovation for Outreach's European operations. Bergl has more than 15 years of experience working on technical challenges and designing cutting-edge collaboration products and services during his time at Microsoft, Skype, and Opera. Bergl joins Outreach's growing AI team including Abhi Abhishek and Eugene Ho, both Microsoft veterans with extensive experience in AI and communication platforms.

"Prague is a natural fit for Outreach - it's a forward-thinking city, a leader in artificial intelligence research, and it is a place that is full of technical talent," said Manny Medina, chief executive officer, and co-founder at Outreach. "Tomas brings invaluable experience creating products that bring people together and help them collaborate. His insights and experience will be invaluable as Outreach looks to further expand its footprint in customer engagement."

"I'm excited to join Outreach and help further develop the technology solutions that are creating and leading the sales engagement category," said Bergl. "Our Prague-based team plays a crucial role in developing the next generation of artificial intelligence-driven solutions that will define the future of customer engagement. We have some of the best technical talent right here in Prague and I can't wait to continue building our team."

Outreach's fast-paced growth was recognized by Deloitte, receiving the prestigious 2019 Technology Fast 500 award, which ranked Outreach the fourth fastest-growing technology company in North America. Outreach was also named to the 2019 Forbes' Cloud 100 and LinkedIn's Top Startups list. Outreach's great workplace culture was recognized by Inc.'s Best Places to Work, Seattle Business Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For, and the Puget Sound Business Journal's Best Places to Work in Washington.

Outreach is the number one sales engagement platform with the largest customer base and industry-leading usage. Outreach helps companies dramatically increase productivity and drive smarter, more insightful engagement with their customers. The company commissioned a recent Forrester study which highlights how Outreach provides an industry-leading ROI of 387 percent over three years and a payback period of fewer than three months since initial investment. More than 4,500 companies such as Adobe, Tableau, DoorDash, Splunk, DocuSign, and SAP depend on Outreach's enterprise-scale, unparalleled customer adoption, and robust AI-powered innovation. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.

