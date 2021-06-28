Outreach Grows U.S. Presence - Adds New Atlanta Office and Expands Leadership Team

SEATTLE, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach , the largest and fastest-growing sales intelligence and engagement platform provider, announced today a new office location coming to Atlanta. The company expects to hire a significant number of employees in the greater Atlanta Metro area over the next 18 months, with an initial focus in customer success and technical support organizations. The company also added three new leaders to help scale its rapidly growing customer base across the country.

"We are incredibly excited to be coming to Atlanta. This region has an amazing and diverse talent pool and there is an incredible opportunity for us to engage with the local community," said Manny Medina, cofounder and chief executive officer of Outreach. "Atlanta is a natural area for us to invest in - we have more than 400 customers in the Southeast, and nearly 100 in Georgia alone, half of which are based in Atlanta. We are also dedicated to building the most diverse company we can and are committed to building teams that reflect the populations of the locations in which we operate."

As with other global Outreach offices, the company will open a physical space in Atlanta when it is safe to do so, and will follow state and local guidelines as it pertains to COVID-19 restrictions. Outreach is currently sourcing space in desirable, tech-centric areas of Atlanta. The company is already actively hiring in the region.

Outreach also announced three key leadership hires:

Mohan Achar, vice president of customer support, is developing a support strategy to provide an effortless experience for customers and evolve customer support as a valued differentiator for Outreach, further strengthening the company's position as the leading sales technology platform. Prior to Outreach, Mohan was at cloud communication company 8x8, where he was responsible for the global customer support and engagement teams. He also worked at Marketo prior to and during its acquisition by Adobe. During this time, he expanded the support organization to a wider global presence over seven locations while maintaining a high bar for customer experience.

Neil Amrhein, vice president of value consulting, is leading Outreach's value consulting practice and will help us foster true customers for life and ensure best partner fit, in close partnership with sales, services and success leaders to obsessively focus on our customers ability to achieve maximum value over time. He joins Outreach from the Intelligent Spend Management practice at SAP, where he and his team focused on the delivery of highly personalized value propositions for large enterprise accounts across multiple industries. Prior to SAP, he worked at Ariba and was a founding member of their global Value Engineering practice.

Vlad Melnik, vice president of global business development and partnerships, is designing, executing and scaling Outreach's global partner and alliances strategy. He also leads key technology, GSI and GTM alliances. Vlad joins Outreach from Reltio, where he was vice president of global alliances, leading a global team whose portfolio included key cloud providers, GSI and reseller/OEM partners, and whose work led to expansion into EMEA and Asia-Pacific. Prior to Reltio, he was an early founding member of the partner ecosystem programs at Splunk, and built AWS and GCP strategies to deliver significant channel revenue.

"I'm excited to welcome Mohan, Neil, and Vlad to our team," said Medina. "Our customers and partners have always been at the center of everything we do. With these new hires, our best-in-class customer service and partner engagement will be brought up a notch as we continue to expand and identify new possibilities for delivering for our customers."

Over the past year, Outreach has grown to more than 800 employees worldwide and added two new global offices in London and Prague to its existing North American locations in Seattle, San Francisco, and New York City. For product demos, images, and videos, or to speak with an Outreach spokesperson, email [email protected] .

About Outreach

Outreach is the largest and fastest-growing sales engagement and intelligence platform provider that helps companies dramatically increase productivity and drive smarter, more insightful engagement with their customers. Outreach is the only solution provider to integrate sales engagement, conversation intelligence and revenue intelligence into one platform. The only sales engagement and intelligence platform to make the Forbes Cloud 100, Outreach was also the fastest-growing vendor in the category on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. More than 4,800 companies such as Adobe, Tableau, Okta, Splunk, DocuSign, and SAP depend on Outreach's enterprise-scale, unparalleled customer adoption, and robust AI-powered innovation. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io .

PR Contact:

Amanda Woolley

[email protected]

SOURCE Outreach

Related Links

https://www.outreach.io

