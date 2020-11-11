Outreach Hires Harish Mohan as SVP of Revenue Excellence and Operations

SEATTLE, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach , the number one sales engagement platform, today announced it has hired Harish Mohan to the new role of senior vice president of revenue excellence and operations. Harish is a cloud enterprise software industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in revenue operations and business expansion.

"We are so excited to welcome Harish, particularly right now," said Anna Baird, chief revenue officer ‌of‌ ‌Outreach.‌ "He is joining us at the perfect time. Harish's deep expertise in driving growth while scaling operational efficiencies for both private and public companies will be indispensable as Outreach continues to build new offerings, bring on new customers, and expand our reach around the globe."

Mohan was previously vice president of global revenue operations at Pendo.io. He also held global leadership positions in international operations as well as sales strategy and solutions consulting at cloud pioneer NetSuite for 14 years. During his tenure at NetSuite, the company grew from $30 million to over $1 billion in revenue, which included a successful IPO in 2007 and an acquisition by Oracle. Mohan was also responsible for the NetSuite Social Impact Non-Profit program to help support nonprofits globally to run more efficiently with cloud business applications. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Arizona State University.

"Outreach has quickly become a critical element in the go-to-market stack from startups to the world's largest enterprises, delivering hyper scale in sales engagement and insights to power efficient growth," said Mohan. "I am excited to help accelerate our journey in expanding our customers and revenue globally. And to tell the Outreach story and share our best practices to empower our customers to unlock the world class potential in their revenue operations."

About Outreach

Outreach is the number one sales engagement platform that helps companies dramatically increase productivity and drive smarter, more insightful engagement with their customers. More than 4,500 companies such as Adobe, Tableau, Okta, Splunk, DocuSign, and SAP depend on Outreach's enterprise-scale, unparalleled customer adoption, and robust AI-powered innovation. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.

PR Contact:

Amanda Woolley

[email protected]

SOURCE Outreach

Related Links

www.outreach.io

