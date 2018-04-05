Outreach Hires Microsoft's Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team

Dmitriev and his team will focus on building out Amplify and the technology behind it, enabling Outreach to continue to deliver actionable and measurable insights to its clients. For example, relying on Amplify recommendations, Glassdoor was able to overcome 50 percent of initial sales objections.

"Everyone talks about the importance of data, but it is truly only valuable when it is actionable," said Manny Medina, CEO of Outreach. "At Outreach, we are taking a unique approach to data science by running experiments at each stage of the funnel to determine where we can deliver business lift for our clients. As one of the country's foremost experts on experimentation, Pavel has the talent and expertise to maximize this opportunity."

Dmitriev brings years of data science experience to Outreach, with specific expertise in enabling decision-making through experimentation. Prior to joining Outreach, Dmitriev spent nearly a decade at Microsoft conducting experiments on several of its core products, including Windows OS and Skype. Dmitriev also served as a senior research engineer at Yahoo!, where he developed crawling and content analysis algorithms.

"Outreach presented me with an opportunity I couldn't refuse – the chance to enable data and experimentation driven decision making from the ground up in a domain that has not seen much of it before," said Dmitriev. "I am excited to create and enhance a data-based sales tool that will deliver actual dollars back to Outreach customers. Accurately measured financial ROI is the true future of data-driven sales optimization."

In 2017 Outreach was recognized by Forbes as one of its "Next Billion Dollar Startups." The fast-growth Seattle-based company has 122 employees, a number that is expected to nearly double by the end of 2018.

About Outreach

Outreach, the leading sales engagement platform, automates and prioritizes customer touch points throughout the sales process, resulting in increased productivity for sales teams. Thousands of customers rely on Outreach to transform the sales process, drive collaboration between sales and marketing, and deliver higher revenue per sales rep. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.

Media Contact:

Jennefer Traeger

Traeger Communications

720-988-6149

jtraeger@traegercommunications.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outreach-hires-microsofts-pavel-dmitriev-to-head-machine-learning-team-300624748.html

SOURCE Outreach