Outreach Named 6th on LinkedIn's 2020 Top Startups List

SEATTLE, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach , the number one sales engagement platform, has been named to LinkedIn's 2020 Top Startups list in the U.S. for the second year in a row. The startup came in 6th on the list. The list is an annual ranking of the emerging startups to work for and is based on the behavior of over a half-billion LinkedIn members in four core areas: employment growth, engagement with the company and its current employees, job interest, and attraction of top talent.

"We work hard to be a great place to work and to create an environment where top talent of any background feels welcome and can thrive," said Manny Medina, CEO of Outreach. "We're always looking for passionate, tenacious employees who think differently and live and breathe our core value of having each other's backs. I'm thrilled that we continue to attract the best of the best and LinkedIn named us one of the top startups in the U.S."

This year, the list placed a special focus on emerging and resilient startups that are navigating the ever-evolving nature of work in the wake of COVID-19. Outreach displayed strength during these times by taking a customer-first approach. Outreach helped companies generate more revenue when many of them needed it the most. By providing the versatility and visibility sales leadership needed during this turbulent time, Outreach helped leaders closely monitor their team's success and keep employees motivated and productive.

Internally, Outreach leadership prioritized employee well-being through initiatives like an additional stipend to parents for child care essentials, Zoom open office hours to discuss challenges or concerns during this time, and additional company-wide holidays. The company also allowed employees to bring all necessary tech and office equipment home, allowed for flexible working situations to care for family or homeschool needs, and continued to encourage employees to take advantage of the company's unlimited paid-time-off policy. The company recently hired a chief people officer who will be in charge of talent acquisition, talent development, culture, and the overall happiness of Outreach's employees.

This accolade adds to a growing list of awards for Outreach. Outreach was most recently listed on Forbes' Cloud 100 - the only sales engagement platform recognized as one of the world's best private cloud companies - for the third consecutive year. The company also won best place to work awards from the Puget Sound Business Journal, Seattle Business Magazine , Comparably , and Inc , as well as The Next Tech Titan title at the GeekWire Awards .

Outreach is the number one sales engagement platform with the largest customer base and industry-leading usage. Outreach helps companies dramatically increase productivity and drive smarter, more insightful engagement with their customers. More than 4,500 companies such as Adobe, Tableau, DoorDash, Splunk, DocuSign, and SAP depend on Outreach's enterprise-scale, unparalleled customer adoption, and robust AI-powered innovation. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.

