Outreach Named One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019

SEATTLE, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the leading sales engagement platform, has been recognized as one of Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces for 2019 for its second consecutive year. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.

"There's no doubt that our team is at the core of Outreach's success," says Manny Medina, Outreach co-founder and CEO. "We strive to foster a workplace culture worthy of our employees' hard work which is why we're honored to be recognized again on Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces list."

Recognizing 346 finalists out of 2,000 submissions, each nominated company participated in an employee survey, on topics including trust, management, perks, and confidence in the future.

"With today's tight labor market, building a great corporate culture is more important than ever," says Inc. magazine editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from."

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "A-List" in January 2015, and a National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012, Inc. has a monthly audience reach that's grown from two million in 2010 to more than 20 million today. For more information, visit Inc.com.

About Outreach

Outreach is the leading enterprise-ready Sales Engagement platform allowing sales and success to more effectively communicate with potential buyers and customers, leading to more pipeline and more revenue. Chosen by revenue leaders at rapidly growing companies like Zoom, Okta, MindBody, Cloudera, and many more, Outreach gives sellers superhuman powers by leveraging science and data to better engage with prospects and customers, and close more deals, faster. Want to find out why Forbes named Outreach to their Next Billion Dollar Startups List and their Cloud 100 List? Visit https://www.outreach.io .

Media Contact:

Barokas Communications for Outreach

outreach@barokas.com

SOURCE Outreach

Related Links

https://www.outreach.io

