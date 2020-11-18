Outreach Named One of the Fastest Growing Companies In North America On Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach , the number one sales engagement platform, today announced it ranked 58th on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America. Outreach ranked second of all companies in the Pacific Northwest.

2020 was another year of significant growth for the unicorn SaaS company. Outreach expanded globally - opening offices in New York , Prague , and London , and made multiple strategic executive hires, including a chief people officer , chief financial officer , and five VP-level execs . In the middle of a global pandemic, the company also closed a $50 million funding round, increasing its valuation.

"In a year marred by uncertainty, I'm proud of Outreach's resilience. The durability of our business model and the team's execution is what led to our outstanding growth," said Outreach CEO Manny Medina. "These past several months have been tough, to say the least, on everyone, but we were able to focus on delivering real results for our customers at a time when they needed it the most. We wouldn't have achieved this level of growth without the entire Outreach team's hard work. Our employees' dedication and grit, especially as of late, help further my confidence that Outreach is going to be even better in 2021."

"Each year, the Technology Fast 500 listing validates how important technology innovation is to our daily lives. It was interesting to see this year that while software companies continued to dominate, biotech companies rose to the top of the winners list for the first time, demonstrating that new categories of innovation are accelerating in the pursuit of making life easier, safer and more productive," said Mohana Dissanayake , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media, and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "We extend sincere congratulations to these well-deserved winners — who all embody a spirit of curiosity, and a never-ending commitment to making technology advancements possible."

This accolade adds to a growing list of awards for Outreach in 2020. The company was most recently listed on the 2020 Forbes' Cloud 100 - the only sales engagement platform recognized as one of the world's best private cloud companies - for the third consecutive year. The company also won the best place to work awards from the Puget Sound Business Journal, Seattle Business Magazine , Comparably , and Inc , as well as The Next Tech Titan title at the GeekWire Awards .

About Outreach

Outreach is the number one sales engagement platform that helps companies dramatically increase productivity and drive smarter, more insightful engagement with their customers. More than 4,500 companies such as Adobe, Tableau, Okta, Splunk, DocuSign, and SAP depend on Outreach's enterprise-scale, unparalleled customer adoption, and robust AI-powered innovation. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io .

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

