Outreach Opens New Office in Atlanta

Sales Execution Platform Builds Accessible and Inclusive Workspace From the Ground Up

SEATTLE, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach , the sales execution platform helping revenue organizations deliver efficient, predictable growth, opened its newest office location in Atlanta today to better serve its growing roster of customers in the southeast region.

The West Midtown-located office stands out because of its commitment to the city's economic expansion and efforts to honor the local community. Outreach partnered with a diverse set of local vendors like Office Creations , the women-owned Atlanta firm responsible for designing the space.

"We are thrilled to be in Atlanta. Now, we can partner even more closely with our new and existing customers in the area," said Manny Medina, cofounder and chief executive officer of Outreach. "We are also dedicated to building the most diverse and inclusive company we can, by working with vendors and building teams that reflect the populations of the locations in which we operate. Atlanta is a growing tech hub with a diverse trove of talent, and we're excited to hire locally."

From the location to the materials sourced and vendors used, each decision was made with inclusivity in mind. Sustainable and recycled materials were used where possible; and office planners hired consultants to ensure that every aspect of the space is inclusive and accessible for everyone.

Some notable features include:

Gender-inclusive, single-occupant restrooms

Size inclusive furniture

Standing height tables with accompanying seated height tables for collaboration

Collaboration areas outfitted with furniture on casters for easy customization

Door and appliances with appropriate weight and handles to accommodate dexterity impairments

Private and secluded wellness room for self-care

New parent's room for nursing parents complete with a milk fridge and other supportive accommodations

Outreach plans to employ approximately 200 employees in the Atlanta area, and use this office as a blueprint for the company's future office spaces.

