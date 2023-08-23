Outreach Sales Execution Platform Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

News provided by

Outreach

23 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Outreach to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies

SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the leading AI-powered sales execution platform helping revenue organizations create and close more pipeline, today announced the availability of the AI-powered Outreach Sales Execution Platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Outreach customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management. In addition, customers can enjoy the simplified procurement Azure Marketplace offers through consolidated billing, custom pricing, and terms.

Continue Reading

The availability of Outreach on Azure Marketplace enables joint enterprise customers to digitally transform their sales processes with the Outreach Sales Execution Platform. In a recent roundtable discussion of go-to-market (GTM) leaders hosted by Outreach, attendees agreed that the digital transformation of enterprise sales requires effective change management and a willingness to embrace new technology – including artificial intelligence (AI). Through its AI-powered platform, Outreach empowers companies to drive transformation and increase seller productivity across the full sales journey.

"We're proud to be the only AI-powered sales execution platform available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace," said Manny Medina, CEO and co-founder of Outreach. "This enables enterprise sales leaders to harness the power of Outreach to maximize seller productivity and revenue and allows enterprise CFOs and CIOs to maximize the ROI of their Azure Cloud investments."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome Outreach to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use. The Outreach application is now available in the Azure Marketplace.

Experience AI-powered selling at the must-attend sales event of the year, Outreach Unleash in Seattle Oct. 3-5. Outreach will share its platform roadmap and help GTM teams supercharge their skillset to unlock seller productivity.

About Outreach
Outreach is the leading AI-powered sales execution platform that unlocks seller productivity to help sales teams efficiently create and close more pipeline. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and effectiveness of all go-to-market activities and personnel across the revenue cycle. Outreach is the only company to offer sales engagement, revenue intelligence, and revenue operations functionalities in a unified platform. 6,000 companies, including Cisco, McKesson, Okta, SAP, Siemens, and Verizon depend on Outreach to power their revenue organizations. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.

Media Contact: 
Haley Flanagan for Outreach.io
[email protected]

SOURCE Outreach

Also from this source

Outreach Hosts Executives from Corporate Visions, Demandbase, F5, Microsoft, SAP, and Twilio to Discuss the Transformation of Enterprise Sales

Outreach Announces Outreach Marketplace, Now Available for Customers and Partners

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.