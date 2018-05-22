Outreach Secures $65 Million In Series D Funding To Increase Revenue Team Productivity And Return

Outreach's Customer Engagement Platform provides the entire revenue team – from sales development representative to account executive to customer success manager – with a system for managing and automating interactions throughout the customer lifecycle. Outreach also records data about each interaction and uses analytics and machine learning to surface insights and recommendations that drive increased efficiency and effectiveness.

"The customer engagement category is experiencing explosive growth, due in large part to high rates of usage, a rarity for enterprise software which is often used as a data repository or even worse, purchased and forgotten," said Manny Medina, CEO and co-founder of Outreach. "Our north star isn't number of customers, it's number of Weekly Active Users. This metric is proof we have created a technology that not only drives revenue, but also is viewed as indispensable to every member of the revenue team."

Outreach's new financing will be used to accelerate product development, with a specific focus on machine learning and extending the platform beyond the sales team to every customer-facing role. Outreach recently announced Amplify, a program that uses machine learning to scientifically test, measure and optimize the performance of sales teams, while also automating non sales-related tasks. The company also hired Pavel Dmitriev, former Principal Data Scientist, Analysis and Experimentation at Microsoft and one of the few world experts in large scale experimentation, to lead its data science team.

"Outreach has been instrumental in creating and evolving the customer engagement category, which is growing at an exponential rate," said Alex Clayton, Investor at Spark Capital. "Outreach's technology, approach and leadership team make it poised to capture this multi-billion dollar opportunity and we are excited to have the company as part of our portfolio."

"Customer Engagement is a rapidly growing market and Outreach is the dominant player in the enterprise, where they continue to gain momentum," said Rajeev Dham, Sapphire Ventures Partner. "With our deep enterprise relationships and our proven history of taking companies public, this is an ideal partnership. We look forward to joining Outreach on their journey to become the next category-defining software company."

Outreach, which has been recognized by Forbes as one of its "Next Billion Dollar Startups", closed FY2018 up 100+ percent and now has 245 employees (doubled FY2018 to FY2019). The company supports more than 2,400 sales teams and 22,000 users worldwide. Outreach was also recently named one of Seattle Business Magazine's Best Places to Work and one of the 50 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to Work For by Battery Ventures.

Outreach, the leading Customer Engagement Platform, manages and automates customer interactions throughout the customer lifecycle, resulting in increased productivity and revenue lift. Thousands of customers rely on Outreach to transform the sales process, drive collaboration across the revenue team, and deliver higher revenue per sales and customer success rep. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.

Spark Capital is a venture capital firm that invests in startups led by creative thinkers. It partners with entrepreneurs who make products and services for consumers as well as business people. It has offices in SoMA in San Francisco, Astor Place in New York City, and the Back Bay in Boston. Spark Capital was founded ten years ago. In total it manages five funds with $3B under management. For more information, please visit http://www.sparkcapital.com.

