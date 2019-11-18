Outreach Unveils Game-Changing AI Capabilities that Help Sales Reps Engage Smarter at Dreamforce 2019

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the number one sales engagement platform, today announced new Outreach Amplify machine learning capabilities that redefine the next generation of artificial intelligence for sales. These capabilities put machine learning to work and make sales reps more productive and their engagement with customers more impactful.

By leveraging nearly one billion previous sales actions, Outreach Amplify machine learning capabilities allow sales organizations to optimize their playbooks, ramp new team members faster, and coach sales reps in real-time, increasing overall performance. The new Outreach Amplify features, which will be available in the first half of 2020, include:

Intent Reporting: This is the first tool of its kind to provide comprehensive visibility and intelligent insights into a prospect's intention.

Managers can now use Intent Reporting to understand the context of their reps' conversations and get insights into how buyers are responding to their reps.

Guided Engagement: This systematic approach takes advantage of Intent Reporting by helping sales managers prioritize which plays lead to the most successful outcomes at scale.

To further the benefits of Guided Engagement, Outreach is adding Bombora, the leader in B2B intent data, to its Outreach Galaxy of integration partners. Buyer intent data can be a powerful tool to help reps prioritize which accounts they pursue. Bombora joins other Outreach Galaxy stars including DiscoverOrg, Drift, LinkedIn Sales Navigator, Seismic, and nearly 60 other integration partners.

These new Outreach Amplify capabilities add to a growing list of features Outreach has developed and shipped this year, including Microsoft Outlook support for Enterprise customers and Out-of-Office Data Extraction, which identifies new contacts and drives timely email follow-up.

"Customers believe Outreach is the 'reference platform' for customer engagement and rely on us to advance the category," said Manny Medina, chief executive officer of Outreach. "We know that to drive successful customer engagement at scale, you need to think beyond open and reply rates. Reply rates are now a thing of the past -- the best insights are buried in a prospect's intent and how sales reps respond to this intent. Our engineers and data scientists have built a robust platform that can ingest and transform machine learning insights into an actionable system that rapidly produces advanced insights like intent. With Outreach's machine learning capabilities, what takes a company 100 days to act on, now takes seconds."

Outreach has continued its history of triple-digit growth in 2019. The company's explosive trajectory was recognized with Deloitte's prestigious 2019 Technology Fast 500 award, which ranked Outreach the fourth fastest-growing technology company in North America. Outreach was also named to the Forbes' Cloud 100 World's Best Private Cloud Companies and LinkedIn's Top Startups lists. Outreach's great workplace culture was recognized by Inc.'s Best Places to Work, Seattle Business Magazine's Best Places to Work and the Puget Sound Business Journal's Best Places to Work in Washington.

Outreach will be at the Dreamforce 2019 conference in San Francisco from November 19-22, 2019. To learn more about opportunities to connect with the Outreach team at Dreamforce, visit https://www.outreach.io/df.

About Outreach

Outreach is the number one sales engagement platform that helps companies dramatically increase productivity and drive smarter engagement with their customers. More than 3,500 companies such as Adobe, Tableau, Okta, Splunk, DocuSign, and SAP depend on Outreach's enterprise-scale, unparalleled customer adoption, and robust AI-powered innovation. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io .

