Outreach's Summit Series Roadshow Draws More than 1,000 Sales Leaders This August

SEATTLE, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the leading Sales Engagement Platform, is coming to eight cities in August to bring together industry-leading companies and more than 1,000 top sales professionals to discuss the future of sales at the Unleash Summit Series Roadshow.

"We are taking what we learned from our marquee Unleash conference and scaling it to make the key insights accessible to sales leaders across the country," said Max Altschuler, Vice President of Marketing at Outreach. "We want everyone to be able to participate in these valuable conversations, regardless of location. The landscape of the sales industry is always evolving and these are important discussions we should be having throughout the year, where our customers are."

The Unleash Summit Series features sales leaders from several cutting-edge companies like Crowdstrike, Compass, Glassdoor, Snowflake, Twilio, Vonage, Zendesk, and more. These thought leaders are joining Outreach onstage to share their insights on how to create a sales playbook that gets results, to best practices to increase a sales team's success.

The Outreach Unleash Summit Series dates and cities are:

August 1 - San Francisco, Calif.

- August 6 - Denver, Colo.

- August 8 - Austin, Texas

- August 13 - Chicago, Ill.

- August 15 - Atlanta, Ga.

- August 20 - New York City , N.Y.

- , N.Y. August 22 - Boston, Mass.

- August 27 - Seattle, Wash.

For more information and to register for a Summit Series event, visit outreach.io/events . Tickets are still available in select cities.

About Outreach

Outreach, the leading sales engagement platform , dramatically increases sales reps' effectiveness using advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities to automate and prioritize customer touchpoints. Outreach has best-in-class usage and enterprise-scale with 3,500 customers such as Adobe, DocuSign, and Tableau, who've seen significant increases in sales pipeline, velocity, and efficiency. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io .

