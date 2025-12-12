Outrig Expands in Indio, California with New RV, Boat and Commercial Storage Facility

INDIO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Outrig, a leading provider of premium RV, boat, and commercial storage solutions, has expanded its presence in California with the acquisition of a new flagship facility in the Coachella Valley. Located at 84350 Cabazon Road, Outrig RV & Boat Storage Indio offers secure, fully enclosed storage units and modern amenities tailored to both recreational travelers and local businesses. The facility represents Outrig's 21st location nationwide and its fifth location in California, reinforcing the company's continued investment in high-demand recreational markets.

Outrig RV, Boat, and Commercial Storage Indio, just off I-10 with direct access to Indio, Palm Springs, and surrounding desert recreation destinations.

Positioned just off Interstate 10, with fast access to Indio, Palm Springs, La Quinta, and Palm Desert, the facility is ideally located for RV and boat owners exploring iconic regional destinations such as Joshua Tree National Park, Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park, and the Salton Sea. The property is also minutes from major event venues including the Empire Polo Club and Coachella Festival Grounds, making it an ideal home base for seasonal travelers and festival partners alike.

"This acquisition reinforces our commitment to delivering best-in-class storage solutions in the markets where RV owners and businesses need us most," said Dennis King, President of Outrig Storage. "Indio and the greater Coachella Valley provide direct access to a dense network of state and national parks and year-round outdoor recreation destinations. This location strengthens our footprint in California and supports our mission to make RV ownership easy and enjoyable."

Jeff Laddusaw, Outrig's counterparty in the transaction, added, "I appreciate the Outrig Team's professionalism as they delivered on what they said. I'm excited to see the improvements they plan to make, and I believe the property is in great hands."

