Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Selects NMG Network as Digital and Video Media Network Partner

HONOLULU, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NMG Network, the leading creator of custom media brands for the world's most iconic luxury and lifestyle hotels, residences and retail experiences, has been selected by Outrigger Hotels and Resorts to launch an omnichannel media network for the operator of premier beachfront resorts, hotels and vacation rentals in Hawaii.

As part of the deal, NMG will oversee content development, distribution and sales for Outrigger's in-room TV network, on-site digital displays and a new shopping and dining app for guests, with the first channels available now.

NMG will also develop custom cultural programming for the new channels, which will broadcast in English and Japanese.

Outrigger Hotels and Resorts, which offers premier beachfront resorts, hotels and vacation rentals in Hawaii, Fiji, Thailand, Mauritius and the Maldives, significantly expands NMG's reach in the Hawaii market with an additional 3,100 rooms, where its award-winning media channels already are available in more than 85% of hotels.

The in-room TV network will be available at the following properties: Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort, Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, OHANA Waikiki East by Outrigger, Waikiki Malia by Outrigger, Airport Honolulu Hotel, Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger, and Embassy Suites by Hilton - Waikiki Beach Walk.

NMG will manage Outrigger's out-of-home digital displays at the following properties: Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort, Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, and Embassy Suites by Hilton - Waikiki Beach Walk.

And NMG will oversee the content and sales of an entirely new Outrigger shopping and dining app with special offers delivered to Outrigger guests at the following properties: Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort, Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, OHANA Waikiki East by Outrigger, Waikiki Malia by Outrigger, Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger and Embassy Suites by Hilton- Waikiki Beach Walk.

"Deploying best-in-class technology through innovative digital platforms is a key pillar of Outrigger's strategic plan and our partnership with NMG provides us with the expertise to do this in a successful and seamless manner," said Sean Dee, EVP and CMO at Outrigger Hospitality Group. "From enhanced in-room media to our new Outrigger app, this investment represents an evolution in how we deliver the authentic and engaging storytelling that Outrigger has shared for more than 70 years."

Outrigger Hotels and Resorts is the latest addition to NMG Network's rapidly expanding cloud-based broadcasting platform for travel and luxury real estate partners.

"We're thrilled to continue our expansion in Hawaii with Outrigger Hotels and Resorts," said Jason Cutinella, founder and CEO of NMG Network. "We have spent the past 10 years capturing the beauty of Hawaii through storytelling and look forward to sharing what makes the islands such a special place with Outrigger's guests and with new partners that want to engage audiences."

NMG Network has spent the past decade reinventing hospitality and in-room television offerings, producing and aggregating compelling original series, films, music and events.

It has created custom media brands for Hawaii's Halekulani Hotel and Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani; Ko Olina Resorts, 'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, Park Lane Ala Moana and International Market Place; Shutters on the Beach and Hotel Casa Del Mar, in Santa Monica, Calif.; Provenance Hotels; and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

The multi-channel media brands include streaming video networks, digital experiences, and beautiful publications that bring to life destinations through highly engaging original and curated storytelling that appeal to audiences before, during and after their journeys.

In addition to entertaining travelers and locals, the channels also provide advertisers with a prime opportunity to engage with consumers through compelling storytelling that builds brand affinity and purchase intent.

About Outrigger Hotels and Resorts

For more than 70 years, Outrigger Hotels and Resorts has charted a journey of discovery – expanding from Hawaii to premier resort destinations in Fiji, Thailand, Mauritius and the Maldives. The privately held hospitality company currently operates 36 properties and more than 7,000 rooms – inviting guests to 'Escape Ordinary' with authentic Signature Experiences and the Outrigger DISCOVERY loyalty program. Outrigger's multi-branded portfolio includes Outrigger® Resorts, OHANA Hotels by Outrigger®, Hawaii Vacation Condos by Outrigger®, Kapalua Villas Maui, and its newest additions: Honua Kai Resort & Spa Maui and lifestyle hotel, Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger. It also manages select properties from top international hotel brands including Embassy Suites®, Best Western®, Wyndham Destinations and Hilton Grand Vacations™. Find out more at Outrigger.com or visit @OutriggerResorts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About NMG Network

With its digital first approach to storytelling, NMG Network produces cloud-based TV channels and custom digital experiences including Real Hawai'i, available in-room in more than 23,000 Waikiki hotels; Living TV, available in-room at Halekulani Hotel and Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani; FLUX TV and Lei TV, available online, onboard Hawaiian Airlines, and in select hotel rooms; HALE TV, available at Ko Olina Resort; and HŌKŪ TV, available at Hawaii Marriott Resorts. It recently launched Waves TV, available in-room at Shutters on the Beach and Hotel Casa Del Mar, in Santa Monica, Calif. NMG Network also publishes a diverse portfolio of print publications for travel and luxury real estate partners. View more at NMGnetwork.com.

