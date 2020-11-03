OUTRIGGER Presents The Outdoor Industry Market Trends Live Report

GOLDEN, Colo., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many industries have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, yet some businesses have flourished. The Outdoor Industry along with travel and tourism will have significant changes in the 2020-2021 season compared to the 2019-2020 season. Organizations have been forced to make difficult decisions to keep companies afloat in the interim leaving a wake of uncertainty for business owners and employees alike.

OUTRIGGER ADVISORY GROUP has researched trends and expectations for the 2020-2021 winter sports season. While some businesses close their doors, others are opening with safety precautions and communicating expectations with their customers.

Strategic marketing plans and carefully planned operational systems will determine whether businesses in the outdoor industry as well as travel and tourism industries will remain open or be further impacted by the safety mandates due to COVID-19.

OUTRIGGER invites you to join them for their presentation, "The Outdoor Industry Market Trends Live Report ," held on Wednesdays at 11AM MST throughout November. They will address the impact of COVID-19 on businesses with statistical data and provide insights into shopping trends in both the outdoor industry and updates in the travel and tourism industry this season.

Key Benefits of Attending This Live Update :

Learn how COVID-19 has affected the economy in recent months

Learn what sectors are stronger or most susceptible to further hardship

Learn what economists are projecting in 2020-2021

Get access to funding resources

Discover modern marketing strategies to gear up for sales this season

Register Here: https://marketreport.outriggeradvisorygroup.com

About OUTRIGGER ADVISORY GROUP:

OUTRIGGER ADVISORY GROUP is a strategic marketing and operations consulting firm utilizing research, big data, modern marketing systems, and analytics to provide organizations a competitive advantage. They create customized growth plans so organizations may leverage the right systems for growth opportunities.

For more information, contact an OUTRIGGER Advisor here .

Media contact:

Amber Pember

Founder, OUTRIGGER ADVISORY GROUP

[email protected]

