OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels expands SynXis® Retailing across their global resort chain to elevate guest experiences and boost revenue

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Hospitality, a division of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced an expanded partnership with OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels. The luxury hotel chain has adopted Sabre's SynXis® Retailing solution across their portfolio of resorts, reinforcing their commitment to delivering personalized guest experiences and maximizing revenue opportunities.

As an early adopter of SynXis Retailing at two of its properties, OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels experienced the benefits of Sabre's innovative hotel retail management platform. Building on this success, the chain has committed to implementing the solution across their remaining 12 resort properties. OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels is the first major customer to upgrade from the standard dynamic packaging functionality on SynXis Booking Engine to the advanced capabilities of SynXis Retailing. This move enhances their merchandising power and solidifies their position as a forward-thinking leader in hospitality.

"We're thrilled to deepen our collaboration with OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels as they expand their adoption of SynXis Retailing," said Frank Trampert, SVP, Global Managing Director of Community Sales, Sabre Hospitality. "This partnership highlights the power of our retailing solutions to transform guest engagement, drive total revenue generated per room, and empower hoteliers to deliver dynamic, tailored experiences across the entire guest journey. Outrigger's decision demonstrates their dedication to staying ahead in the competitive luxury hospitality market."

OUTRIGGER's implementation of SynXis Retailing reflects the brand's vision to enhance the booking journey and provide customized offers for their guests. By utilizing Sabre's retailing tools, OUTRIGGER can merchandise hotel spaces, services, and experiences, ensuring that guests can access personalized options at every touchpoint. Hoteliers who have adopted SynXis Retailing have reported significant benefits, including up to a 3x increase in revenue, greater customer satisfaction, and faster booking processes.

"We are excited to upgrade to SynXis Retailing to deliver exceptional guest experiences that go beyond just a room stay. The platform is user-friendly and integrates seamlessly into our existing booking process, allowing us to offer a wide range of options to our guests, including the ability to customize their dream vacation," said Josh Haddadi, Senior Digital Solutions Manager, OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group.

OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels, which operates 38 properties in iconic beachfront destinations across Hawaii, the Asia-Pacific region, and the Indian Ocean, has been a Sabre customer since 2017. This expanded collaboration reflects Sabre Hospitality's focus on empowering the industry through advanced retailing solutions.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale, and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies, and other partners to retail, distribute, and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.sabre.com

ABOUT OUTRIGGER RESORTS & HOTELS

For more than 75 years, OUTRIGGER has charted a journey of discovery – expanding from Hawai'i to premier resort destinations including Fiji, Mauritius, Thailand and the Maldives. The privately held hospitality company invites guests to 'Come Be Here' with authentic Signature Experiences and the OUTRIGGER DISCOVERY loyalty program – a member of the award-winning Global Hotel Alliance (GHA). OUTRIGGER's multi-branded portfolio includes OUTRIGGER Resorts, Hawaii Vacation Condos by OUTRIGGER®, The Kapalua Villas Maui and OUTRIGGER Honua Kai Resort & Spa while also managing select properties from top international hotel brands including Embassy Suites by Hilton®. Find out more at OUTRIGGER.com or visit @OUTRIGGERResorts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

