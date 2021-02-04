OutriggerPromise: Love Your Hawaii Holiday or Get Another One For Free

HONOLULU, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outrigger Hotels and Resorts today unveiled The Outrigger Promise with a bold pledge: guests will love their Hawaii holiday at Outrigger, and if not – the premier beach resort brand will credit the guest for a future stay, on the house. While some hotel chains have a satisfaction guarantee on the room product – this experiential promise is by all accounts an industry first.

(PRNewsfoto/Outrigger Hotels and Resorts)

Hawaii is the #1 destination that U.S. travelers now day-dream about visiting, according to a recent coronavirus travel sentiment index report by Destination Analysts. Additionally, a study released this week from Hawaii Tourism Authority showed that 94% of recent visitors to Hawaii said their trip either met or exceeded their expectations. The Outrigger Promise enables adventure seekers, solo explorers, families and friends to book the future trip they have been dreaming about, with confidence.

"Now that the State of Hawaii Safe Travels protocols are in place, vaccines are becoming available and hope is on the horizon, The Outrigger Promise further inspires travelers to make meaningful memories in one of the most naturally beautiful and culturally rich places on earth," said Sean Dee, EVP and chief marketing officer for Outrigger Hospitality Group. "Here at Outrigger in Waikiki, we're confident that visitors will love their Hawaii vacation with us – if they don't, we'll credit them a future stay. Promise."

Participating properties include the iconic Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort , located on the sands fronting world-famous "canoes" surf spot and home of Duke's Waikiki restaurant, plus the all-new Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger , Hawaii's only craft hotel in the heart of Waikiki, anchored by Maui Brewing Co. restaurant. Further underscoring Outrigger's promise to providing guests with a worry-free stay in paradise, both locations follow strict cleaning and sanitation guidelines under Outrigger's Clean Commitment, with an enhanced focus on the health and safety of both guests and hosts.

THE OUTRIGGER PROMISE:

We promise that guests who stay at Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort or Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger for four nights or more in 2021 will love their Hawaii experience; if they don't, they can simply phone Outrigger's call center to be credited for a future stay, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Here's a sampling of safe and fun experiences that may be available and could help make this 2021 vacation exceptional:

Surf: The turquoise waters fronting Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort is where modern surfing was born and where legendary Duke Kahanamoku inspired the world. Take a surf or stand-up paddle board (SUP) lesson, or catch a wave in an outrigger canoe with our partners at Faith Surf School. No matter how big or small, the rush of sliding down a Waikiki wave with Diamond Head in the distance, is a swell time and elicits a joy like no other.





Guests are encouraged to share their Hawaii experiences on social media, leveraging the hashtag #OutriggerPromise.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

To be eligible for The Outrigger Promise, travelers must book a minimum four-night stay at Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort or Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger only through the following channels: directly at Outrigger.com or by calling 1-866-256-8461 within the booking window of Feb. 4, 2021 through May 1, 2021 for stays within the period of March 1, 2021 through Dec. 21, 2021.

Following the vacation with Outrigger, if the guest feels that The Outrigger Promise has not been met, they must call an Outrigger representative at: 1-866-256-8461 no later than December 21, 2021 to receive a night credit for a future stay. The guest will be credited for the same property, same room category, and no more than the original number of days stayed, up to 14 days. Blackout dates may apply. Redemption of the credit to be used no later than Dec. 21, 2022 and applies to the guest's room rate only; it does not include any other costs, such as travel, COVID-19 testing, taxes or resort charge, which will be the responsibility of the guest. This limited-time offer may only be redeemed once. For more information and qualifying criteria, visit: Outrigger.com/promise.

SAFE TRAVELS TO THE ALOHA STATE

As part of the Safe Travel Hawaii program, travelers with a negative COVID-19 test result from a trusted travel partner, 72-hours prior to arriving to Oahu will not be subject to a 10-day quarantine. Visit https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel for the latest information on COVID-19 travel procedures and regulations.

