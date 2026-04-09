OutRival Launches Dedicated Insurance Vertical, Bringing AI Voice Agents to Carriers, MGAs, and TPAs

The AI digital worker company brings a new model to insurance operations: using AI to build carrier and MGA brand identity, not just automate processes

MIAMI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OutRival, a Series B artificial intelligence company building AI voice agents and digital workers for enterprise operations, today announced the formal launch of its insurance vertical. The company is deploying its AI platform across carriers, managing general agents (MGAs), and third-party administrators (TPAs), offering a new model for how insurers engage with AI: not just to automate operations, but to build and own a distinctive brand voice across every policyholder interaction.

The company's approach centers on what it calls the AI voice layer: a common platform that lets each carrier or MGA develop a unique, branded AI persona that learns and evolves with their specific workflows, customer base, and communication style.

What OutRival Does

OutRival builds AI voice agents and digital workers that handle the conversations and workflows insurance organizations run at scale. The platform is designed to serve as an intelligent voice layer across the full policy lifecycle, including:

First Notice of Loss (FNOL): Capturing claim details, triaging severity, and routing to adjusters with complete structured intake data





Renewals: Outbound and inbound renewal conversations, coverage confirmations, and premium discussions at scale





Billing Support: Payment processing, delinquency outreach, reinstatement workflows, and policyholder communication

"Insurance is one of the most conversation-intensive industries in the world. Every claim, every renewal, every billing call is a brand moment. OutRival lets carriers and MGAs use AI to own that moment, not just automate it. The goal is not to build your AI function for you. The goal is to use AI together to build your brand."

— John Henry, Head of Insurance, OutRival

Why Insurance, Why Now

The insurance industry processes millions of policyholder interactions annually, the majority of which are still handled by human agents. Rising loss ratios, combined ratio pressure, and a tightening labor market have made operational efficiency a strategic priority for carriers and MGAs alike. At the same time, policyholder expectations for fast, accurate, 24/7 service have never been higher.

But OutRival's founders believe the opportunity runs deeper than efficiency. The companies that will win in AI-enabled insurance are not the ones that automate the most calls. They are the ones that use AI to build the most trusted, recognizable brand experience across every customer touchpoint. OutRival's platform is designed to make that outcome accessible at scale, using a common AI toolset that each client configures into their own proprietary voice, persona, and interaction intelligence.

Early Traction

OutRival is live with insurance customers across publicly traded and privately held organizations, deploying AI across multiple use cases throughout the policy lifecycle. The company is in active conversations with carriers, MGAs, and TPAs across the mid-market.

"The carriers that win the next decade won't be the ones with the best data. They'll be the ones who actually know their policyholders, showing up at every moment that matters, from first quote to difficult claim to renewal, across hundreds of thousands of policies without ever losing the personal touch, because that's how you build trust, and trust is what transforms an industry."

— Timur Meyster, Co-Founder and President, OutRival

About OutRival

OutRival is a Series B AI company that builds voice agents and digital workers for enterprise operations. The company has raised over $50 million to date and serves customers across insurance, financial services, and other complex, regulated industries. OutRival's platform is designed to handle the high-volume, conversation-driven workflows that define modern operations, delivering speed, consistency, and compliance at scale.

SOURCE OutRival, Inc.