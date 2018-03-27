Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network

Cloud-based GPU: a high-tech partner striving for innovation and performance.

The NVIDIA NPN program approves cloud service providers who are highly skilled in cloud-based graphics services.

By joining the program, Outscale offers ground-breaking solutions to the cloud's main challenges including 3D features, Big Data and Machine Learning.

In addition to cloud services for commodities and the general public, Outscale provides cloud-based NVIDIA GPU solutions, thereby boosting graphics and calculating power (VDI / 3D / Big Data / Machine learning), which are also included in cloud appliance such as TINA On-Premise.

Close client support

Digital switchover projects all require reliable and top-class cloud facilities, as well as human assistance. Our NVIDIA-approved people are cutting-edge GPU cloud-savvy experts.

David Chassan, Outscale Chief Communications Officer, said: "We are thrilled we made the grade to be included on NVIDIA NPN's world program and that Outscale is the first independent cloud services provider to break into this exclusive community. Working with one of the most innovative market players is genuine recognition for us. The partnership will allow us to provide world-class feature-packed solutions for private, hybrid and public clouds".

Serge Palaric, NVIDIA VP Enterprise Southern Europe, added: "Outscale is well-known for helping clients roll out complex IT projects that effectively meet their operational needs. The NPN program is designed to help partners, including us, boost sales growth and take on new markets".

About Outscale

Founded in 2010 in France and strategic partner to Dassault Systèmes, Outscale provides cloud computing services (IaaS) complying with data protection regulations to businesses seeking to boost agility and rapidly roll out value-enhancing business models. As no. 1 French cloud services provider, the firm is ISO 27001-2013 certified covering all its French and European facilities. The firm belongs to Cisco Systems' Advanced CMSP (Cloud and Managed Services Program), uses Intel Cloud Technology and NetApp's AltaVault, and is a Nvidia preferred cloud service provider. The firm's strategic decision allowed it to win over more than 1,200 corporate clients in Europe, North America and Asia.

