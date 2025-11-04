Outschool and Audrey Nuna of KPop Demon Hunters Partner to Launch Music Showcase to Inspire Young Creators

Outschool highlights the importance of creativity and performance in a talent showcase where kids and teens have a chance to meet Audrey Nuna from KPop Demon Hunters

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Outschool, the leading online learning platform for kids and teens, has teamed up with Audrey Nuna — music artist and the singing voice of Mira on the chart-topping KPop: Demon Hunters soundtrack — to launch a musical contest celebrating creativity, self-expression, and the power of performance. With submissions now open, finalists can receive prizes valued up to $1,000 and participate in a master class with Audrey.

Designed for students ages 6–18, the contest invites young creators from around the world to showcase their talents — singing and dancing, instrumentals, and musical theater — for the chance to learn from and connect with Audrey herself. The collaboration with Audrey underscores Outschool's commitment to empowering learning through creativity, turning passions into tools for growth, self-confidence, and community. Outschool's music showcase is the first of several contests designed to help learners tap into their passions and share them with the world.

"Outschool has always believed that learning thrives when kids are inspired," said Amir Nathoo, CEO of Outschool. "This collaboration with Audrey Nuna celebrates the idea that creativity is a powerful way for young people to learn, connect, and build confidence. Whether through music, performance, or storytelling, we're helping kids turn their passions into learning experiences."

Known for her fearless sound and sharp visual style, Audrey Nuna has always encouraged creative risk-taking. "I love seeing young people experiment and make stuff that feels real to them," she said. "This is a lovely opportunity for creatives to share their work, find their voice, and find community outside of their traditional school setting."

Participants can submit original performances inspired by themes of creativity, confidence, and self-expression through the dedicated Outschool contest page. Full entry details, rules, and related Outschool classes in music, instrumental, and musical theater are available here: https://outschool.com/campaigns/music-showcase

About Outschool

Outschool offers a better way to prepare kids ages 1–18 for a world that demands creativity, adaptability, and real-world skills. With over 140,000 live online classes taught by passionate educators, Outschool empowers families to design an education as unique as their child. More information atoutschool.com.

About Audrey Nuna

Los Angeles and New Jersey-based singer/rapper/songwriter Audrey Nuna is a shapeshifting visionary blurring the lines between pop, R&B, and alternative. Known for her razor-sharp lyricism, genre-fluid sound, and self creative-directed visuals, she broke out with her acclaimed albums a liquid breakfast and TRENCH, and recently reached No. 1 on Spotify's Global Chart with "Golden" from the KPop: Demon Hunters soundtrack - now being submitted for Oscar consideration. Following her first U.S. headline tour, Nuna is expanding globally with debut shows in Japan, Australia, and Korea.

Media Contact:

Kristen Marion

[email protected]

623-308-2638

