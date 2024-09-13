Outset Medical, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before October 28, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - OM

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Outset Medical, Inc. ("Outset Medical" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OM) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Outset Medical investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between August 1, 2022 and August 7, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/outset-medical-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=102142&wire=4

OM investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) the Tablo products, its primary devices used in dialysis care, were marketed for continuous renal replacement therapy, which is not one of the indications approved by the FDA; (2) as a result, Outset Medical was reasonably likely to submit an additional 510(k) application for the Tablo products; (3) there was a substantial risk that the Company would cease sales of the Tablo products pending FDA approval of additional indications; (4) Outset Medical lacked the sales team and process to execute on the ramp of Tablo sales; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's revenue growth would be adversely impacted; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Outset Medical during the relevant time frame, you have until October 28, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

