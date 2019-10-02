Outset Medical Receives U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Contract to Provide Tablo Dialysis Systems for Disaster Recovery Response

"Emergencies such as hurricanes and floods can severely impede dialysis services, and put a vulnerable population at risk," said Outset Medical Chief Executive Office Leslie Trigg. "Tablo's design enables fast deployment to the field using existing water sources in the disaster-affected community. Its simplicity accelerates training and set-up time. We are honored to partner with HHS in helping fulfill their mission."

Tablo was designed in Silicon Valley to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis care. Requiring only an electrical outlet and tap water to operate, compact Tablo systems free patients and providers from expensive clinic infrastructure. The machine's functionality enables it to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels. Wireless data, sensor-based automation and an animated touchscreen make the system easy to learn and use.

Award Winning Technology

In April, Outset was a winner of the KidneyX Redesign Dialysis Competition. Outset's winning concept marries data from Tablo's unique sensors and automation systems with physiologic data from the patient. The result is aimed at personalized dialysis treatments that improve patient outcomes.

The KidneyX Redesign Dialysis Competition is a partnership between the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the American Society of Nephrology to support innovative strategies for tackling kidney disease. This space has been historically underfunded despite a growing patient population and poor patient outcomes, including high mortality and low quality of life. These sub-optimal outcomes are partly due to dialysis treatment decisions based on incomplete, imprecise physiologic measurements, and a one-size-fits-all approach to treatment planning. Tablo has a proprietary suite of sensors and data sets that can allow it to merge data from the machine and the patient in order to automatically adjust treatment parameters and customize therapy to an individual patient's needs, all without interrupting clinic workflow.

Outset's Tablo System was also recently recognized with a Gold Edison Award in the medical patient experience category. The Edison Awards honor game-changing innovations at the forefront of new product and service development, marketing and human-centered design. Nominees were judged by a panel of more than 3,000 leading business executives including past award winners, academics and leaders in the fields of product development, design, engineering, science and medicine. Tablo received the top prize in its category, the Gold Award.

ABOUT OUTSET MEDICAL

Silicon Valley-based Outset Medical is dedicated to technology-driven service model innovation aimed at reducing cost and transforming the patient care experience. Outset's Tablo System is CE-marked and FDA-cleared for use in acute and chronic care settings. In addition to its acute and chronic care commercial expansion, the company is conducting a clinical trial to expand Tablo's labeled indication to include home use.

https://twitter.com/SecAzar/status/1179092152007221249?s=20

www.outsetmedical.com

