Outshine® Celebrates Teachers Across the Nation Who 'Let the Joy Shine Through™' With $10,000 Grand Prize

OAKLAND, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Teacher Appreciation Week, Outshine® – a brand known for its refreshingly delicious, wholesome frozen fruit bars – is on a mission to shine a spotlight on the dedicated teachers from coast-to-coast who have been committed to spreading joy this year both within their classrooms and beyond.

In the last year, classrooms were disrupted, disadvantaged and quickly reimagined, but teachers, educators and staff have continued to show up and show out for their students - especially those isolated through distance learning. From dancing on social media, to writing songs about math equations and coordinating socially distanced surprise birthday parades, teachers have selflessly gone above and beyond to bring smiles to their student's faces even in the most difficult of times.

That's why starting today, May 3, 2021, Outshine® is asking students, parents, friends and colleagues to nominate a teacher in their life that has "Let the Joy Shine Through™" this past year for a chance to win a $10,000 classroom makeover.

"In addition to the typical challenges that teachers face, this past year was particularly difficult as teachers navigated the pandemic not just for themselves, but also for their students," said Natalie Ward, Brand Manager at Outshine®. "We want to shine a light on the many teachers who have made the world a brighter place with their inspiring and vibrant spirit during this challenging time. We're excited for the opportunity to offer a grand prize that can be used to further spread joy in the classroom and inspire students to let their inner shine burst out."

The submission period runs the entire duration of Teacher Appreciation Week. It starts at 10:00 a.m. PDT today, May 3, 2021 and will remain open until Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. To nominate your teacher, follow these easy steps:

Follow @OutshineSnacks on Instagram.

Comment on the Teacher Appreciation Week post on Outshine's Instagram that's live today, May 3 with a minimum of two sentences, sharing why your teacher nominee deserves to win the grand prize, and use the hashtag #OutshineOnTeachers. Don't forget to tag the nominee if they are on Instagram!

with a minimum of two sentences, sharing why your teacher nominee deserves to win the grand prize, and use the hashtag #OutshineOnTeachers. Don't forget to tag the nominee if they are on Instagram! Outshine® will review each valid entry and select one grand prize winner at random to receive $10,000 for their classroom.

The grand prize winner will be announced by @OutshineSnacks on Instagram on May 21 at noon PDT.

To learn more about Outshine®, including the launch of its new Simply Indulgent® dairy-based frozen snacks, follow @OutshineSnacks on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram or visit https://www.outshinesnacks.com/en .

