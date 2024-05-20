Limited-edition kit provides ultimate summer cocktail hack for parents looking to fruit-ify their drink of choice

ARLINGTON, Va., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Outshine® Fruit & Yogurt Smoothies, known for its on-the-go smoothie pouches made with real fruit, nonfat yogurt and 0g added sugar, is giving fans an oh so squeezy reason to elevate their cocktails (or mocktails) by combining the fruity blends of a smoothie with their beverage of choice.

Outshine® Fruit & Yogurt Smoothies Creates Adult Fruit Cocktail Kit Inspired by Social Media Trend

Inspired by TikTok users' love for easy, fruit-filled cocktails and creative parents looking to use the rest of their kids' snack pouches, the limited-edition Fruit Cocktail Kit is the ultimate shortcut to delicious summer beverages like a Peach Raspberry Bellini, Blueberry Pear Mimosa or Strawberry Coconut Colada. Perfect for a day at the beach, picnic with friends, or just a refreshing sip on a sunny afternoon, this delightful blend of fruit and yogurt can be transformed into your favorite fruit-forward cocktail in seconds – no frills, fuss or leftovers in sight.

"Nearly two thirds of people say food is their love language1 and at Outshine, we're passionate about showing love through fun and delicious treats," said Leili Riegel, Outshine Fruit & Yogurt Smoothies Brand Lead. "So whether you're used to being the caretaker of your kids – or even your friends – Outshine® Fruit & Yogurt Smoothies allow you to indulge in a little self-love too with a fruit-ified cocktail you can enjoy anytime."

In celebration of National Smoothie Day on June 21, fans can enter for a chance to win an Outshine Fruit Cocktail Kit that includes all the cocktail or mocktail making essentials, including Blueberry Pear, Peach Raspberry and Strawberry Coconut Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie pouches, two cocktail-ready glasses, cocktail stirrer and a $25 gift card to purchase your drink of choice. Simply visit @OutshineSnacks on Instagram from May 20 through June 22 for official rules and to enter.

Fans can always keep up with the latest brand news by following @OutshineSnacks on Instagram and TikTok or visiting https://www.outshinesnacks.com/en.

About Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disruptors such as Sweet Earth, and are in nearly every home in the country. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S., including Nescafé and Nestlé Starbucks Coffee. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for twenty-five consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

Contacts:

Rebecca Jakush

312-988-2281

[email protected]

1 SWINS, 2023

SOURCE Outshine®