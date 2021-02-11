Outshine® Launches Simply Indulgent Bars - A New Line of Dairy-Based Frozen Snacks

The new line will be available in four varieties including Strawberry and Mango, made with real fruit, and the brand's first non-fruit flavors in the portfolio – Chocolate and Coffee – for a perfect pick-me-up. In fact, Simply Indulgent Coffee bars provide a little boost with 20mg of caffeine, about ¼ the amount in a cup of coffee, in every bar. All flavors of Outshine Simply Indulgent bars are made with no GMO ingredients, high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, sweeteners or colors*, rBST** or gluten.

"The Outshine brand strives to help our consumers shine brighter from the inside out with our refreshingly real frozen fruit bars. Our new collection of Simply Indulgent bars are a good source of protein made with the goodness of real milk, providing the indulgence of a dairy-based frozen snack with the simple ingredients and delicious taste expected from Outshine," said Joanna Komvopoulos, Outshine Brand Manager. "We are excited to expand our fruit-based portfolio with the release of two brand-new flavors, Chocolate and Coffee, for those looking for even more indulgent, yet better-for-you options without compromise."

The 6-count, single-flavor boxes are rolling out now and will be available in retailers nationwide by April 2021. Price varies per retailer and product. (SRP): $4.69. To learn more about the Outshine story and other product lines follow @Outshinesnacks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit https://www.outshinesnacks.com/en.

*added colors from natural sources

**milk and cream from cows not treated with growth hormone rBST

About Outshine® Snacks

Outshine® snacks are delicious and wholesome frozen fruit bars made with high quality ingredients to refresh consumers from the inside out. With a wide variety of frozen bars and flavors including Fruit Bars, Simply Indulgent Bars and Half-Dipped Fruit Bars dipped in dark chocolate, the Outshine® brand offers refreshing snacks made with the goodness of real fruit and juice. Outshine® is a registered trademark used under license by Froneri International Limited. Nestlé ® Registered Trade Mark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Vevey, Switzerland. Other trademarks property of their respective owners, used with permission. For more information, please visit www.outshinesnacks.com, or follow Outshine® on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

SOURCE Outshine

Related Links

http://www.outshinesnacks.com

