Outside Angle Continues Growth with Seasoned Senior Director

PITTSBURGH, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outside Angle , a change leadership and organizational development strategy firm, announces that Meredith Bortz, an experienced change leader, has joined the organization as a Senior Engagement Director. Bortz joins at a critical time as Outside Angle's client portfolio rapidly grows across industries, including technology, professional services, healthcare, public infrastructure, and education.

"Our clients face increasingly complex and challenging environments both internally and externally—and they trust Outside Angle to help organize their teams and organizations in ways that make them antifragile in an ever-evolving environment," said Sarah Silverman, Outside Angle CEO. "Meredith brings the ideal combination of a generalist skill set and an ability to quickly and authentically build relationships that is necessary to provide immediate lift to our clients. She possesses a deep commitment to equity and antiracism that make her work truly inclusive and effective."

Bortz brings 15 years of experience in education policy, consulting in the public and private sectors, and nonprofit leadership. Most recently, she worked as a strategy and communications consultant with education and equity-focused organizations. Bortz also served as Chief Operating Officer for Sevenzo, a nonprofit that aided teachers in creating inclusive classroom environments, and as a Senior Director with Battelle for Kids where she led cross-functional teams to facilitate state and school district systems change.

"I'm proud of the talent density that we're cultivating at Outside Angle, where experienced leaders like Meredith can come to apply their skills to a diverse and ever-growing set of challenging change projects," said Sam Franklin, President of Outside Angle.

For Bortz, positive social impact remains forefront as she joins the team this month. "There is no shortage of opportunities to make the world a better place, but the fact is most startups fail and most big ideas never leave the page," she said. "But at Outside Angle—a firm full of smart, dedicated, and kind people committed to helping organizations realize their visions—positive change feels possible. It's an honor to be a part of this incredible team."

Outside Angle is a human-centered organizational development firm dedicated to helping leaders develop the skills to respond to, manage, and lead change. We serve clients across sectors globally. Our founding values dedicate us to humility, possibility, progress, integrity, and love.

