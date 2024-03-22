Outside Angle Welcomes Katie Kozel as Managing Partner and Launches Manager Accelerator Experience

Kozel joins the firm to helm leader and manager development offerings

PITTSBURGH, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outside Angle today announces the launch of a Manager Accelerator Experience , a holistic manager development system designed to help managers solve real challenges and develop change leadership skills. Six Sigma Black Belt and expert coach and operations leader Katie Kozel has joined Outside Angle's leadership team to spearhead the program's implementation. The Manager Accelerator Experience combines training, coaching, peer network support, and facilitated problem-solving to help middle and senior managers effectively execute strategy and lead change.

"Every organization relies heavily on the talent and capacity of its managers," said Outside Angle co-founder and CEO, Sarah Silverman, "yet these individuals are often overwhelmed with delivering on both strategic priorities from the top and demands for support coming from those on their teams. The Manager Accelerator Experience is an ideal program for organizations whose managers need to develop a sustainable approach to delivering on increasing demands, and where support is needed to level up their performance and help them break through roadblocks."

The comprehensive program includes a variety of engagement options ranging from an in-person cohort experience to an online library of resources, individualized coaching with experienced leaders, an interactive course series, and live webinars. The spring/summer 2024 webinar series begins next month, with preregistration now open.

Kozel's expertise in leadership, continuous improvement, and product development will be a great value-add to the program, as well as Outside Angle more broadly. Kozel is an experienced supply chain leader and trainer, including a decade of leadership at Cardinal Health, a Fortune 20 company. She is also a sought after facilitator and coach.

"Outside Angle has already earned the trust of so many leaders through its organizational change and leadership professional services," said Kozel. "I am excited about joining the team at a time when we can launch a full suite of tools for management capacity building in a way that can scale access to the training."

About Outside Angle

Outside Angle is a human-centered organizational development firm dedicated to helping leaders develop the skills to respond to, manage, and lead change. We serve clients across sectors. Our founding values dedicate us to humility, possibility, action, relationships, and love.

