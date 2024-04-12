Outside Interactive & Brooks Running Launch Personalized Content for Runners

Your Local Running Drop is a custom newsletter designed to engage and inform readers, encouraging them to hit the trails and connect with their community. By combining Outside's network reach with locally relevant Brooks content and product recommendations, these personalized newsletters aim to get more people outside.

BOULDER, Colo., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outside Interactive Inc, the world's leading creator of outdoor content, services, events, and experiences, along with Brooks Running, a global leader in performance run footwear and apparel, join forces to bring local, personalized content to active lifestyle enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers across the United States.

Your Local Running Drop is a customized newsletter that will offer U.S.-based subscribers an all-inclusive view of outdoor activities in their area. From information on local trails and events to educational content and more, the newsletter promises to be a one-stop-shop for run enthusiasts seeking to explore their surroundings.

To provide this comprehensive guide, the newsletter draws upon Outside's extensive network of content, including video, digital learning resources, long-form stories, and podcasts, alongside an extensive database featuring over 10 million local trails and routes via Trailforks and Gaia GPS, as well as an events database through athleteReg.

"We believe that delivering content tailored to subscribers' locations and interests enhances engagement and fosters a sense of community among like-minded individuals," said Robin Thurston, CEO and Founder at Outside Interactive. "By integrating external content such as local news stories, government resources for camping reservations, and weather updates, we aim to provide a holistic experience for our readers."

The newsletter will feature a plethora of engaging content, including nearby trail runs, events at local retail stores, learning opportunities, weather updates, gear tips, and more. The newsletter will also be supplemented by Brooks-sponsored content, including in-depth looks at new product launches and brand initiatives, local events, and recommendations on community retailers.

"We're excited to partner with Outside to provide valuable resources and insights to runners across the country," said Ryan Ngo, VP of North America Marketing and Ecommerce at Brooks Running. "This purpose-built newsletter aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire people to run their path and be active."

The collaborative effort between Outside and Brooks aims to inform, inspire, and connect readers with their local running community, one personalized email at a time. By leveraging the extensive reach of the Outside Network and Brooks' expert runner insights, to integrating valuable external content, the partners aim to facilitate meaningful connections and get more people outside.

Sign up for Your Local Running Drop by creating an Outside account . Current Outside members can opt-in to the newsletter by navigating to My Profile>Newsletters via their account here .

About Outside

Outside Interactive, Inc. is the premier destination for outdoor inspiration, activation, and reward. Each month, Outside reaches 80 million of the most active consumers in the world across its network of 25 media, digital, and technology platforms, creating an experience for both longtime adventurers and those just getting started. Outside's mission is to get everyone outside, experiencing healthy, connected, and fulfilling lives. Outside's subscription offering, Outside+, bundles best-in-class storytelling, videos, gear reviews, mapping apps, online courses, and more. Learn more at OutsideOnline.com.

About Brooks Running

Brooks Running creates market-leading performance running footwear, apparel, sports bras, and accessories distributed worldwide. Brooks' purpose is to inspire everyone to run and be active by creating the best gear, tools, and experiences. Founded in 1914, the company continues to deliver accelerated product innovation and engagement with runners, walkers, and everyone who is active. Brooks is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Visit www.brooksrunning.com for more information or follow @brooksrunning.

