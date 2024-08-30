Outside Interactive, Inc. Acquires MapMyFitness Outdoor Fitness Tracking Applications from Under Armour, Inc.

MapMyRun, MapMyRide, and MapMyWalk to become part of Outside's ecosystem, social platform, and Outside+ bundle.

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outside Interactive, Inc., the world's leading creator of outdoor content, services, events, and experiences, today announced the acquisition of MapMyFitness from Under Armour, Inc. MapMyFitness is a fitness tracking application that allows users to track their activities using built-in GPS on their mobile devices. The technology includes popular applications like MapMyRide, MapMyRun, and MapMyWalk.

This acquisition will enhance Outside's technology platform and mapping capabilities by integrating connected fitness technology to complement its existing outdoor content, services, and utilities network. MapMyFitness' 80+ million registered users will now have access to a broader community, personalized video and editorial content, event registration services, and a more comprehensive outdoor experience. The acquisition will make Outside the world's largest advertising network in the outdoor and active lifestyle industry and massively scale its first-party data strategy with over 100M+ registered users across the platform.

"As the original co-founder of MapMyFitness, I am excited about bringing the MapMy community into the Outside network to enhance the value of our platform for our users and paid members," said Robin Thurston, Founder & CEO of Outside. "I believe that by continually adding high-value services to the Outside platform, consumers win, and ultimately, we achieve our mission of getting more people outside daily."

The acquisition of MapMyFitness makes Outside one of the largest mapping and activity-tracking companies in the world, which now includes MapMyRun, MapMyRide, MapMyWalk, MapMyFitness, Gaia GPS, and Trailforks. With the integration, users will benefit from the recently announced social platform features like the Activity Feed, which includes single sign-on, a universal Outside profile, and enhanced community-building features that allow users to follow and interact with favorite authors, brands, and friends. Additionally, members of Outside+ will enjoy premium benefits from apps as they become integrated in the coming months.

The acquisition officially closed on August 30, 2024. The terms of the deal will not be disclosed publicly.

About Outside

Outside Interactive, Inc. is the premier destination for outdoor inspiration, activation, and celebration. Each year, Outside reaches over 250+ million of the most active consumers in the world across its network of 25 media, services, and utilities, creating an experience for both longtime adventurers and those just getting started. Outside's mission is to get everyone outdoors, experiencing healthy, connected, and fulfilling lives. Outside's membership offering, Outside+, bundles best-in-class storytelling, videos, gear reviews, mapping apps, online courses, discounted event access, magazines, and more. Learn more at www.OutsideOnline.com.

