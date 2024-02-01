Outside Interactive, Inc. Announces Launch of RUN, a New Running Media Platform

The running brand will focus on training, news, gear, and culture across all disciplines of the sport, with an emphasis on gender-equitable and inclusive coverage.

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outside Interactive, Inc., the world's leading creator of active lifestyle content, services, events, and experiences, launched a new running media platform, RUN, today. Built on the legacy of more than fifty years of experience in running media across Outside Magazine, Trail Runner, Podium Runner, and Women's Running, RUN combines and elevates all aspects of these iconic brands with the goal of empowering people to run.

"Whether you're quietly clocking miles before work, a seasoned marathoner looking to find an edge, or simply want to start running and aren't sure where to begin, RUN is a brand dedicated to you," says Christopher Keyes, vice president of the Outdoor Group at Outside Inc. "Powered by our growing run-dedicated editorial teams at Outside, Trail Runner, and Women's Running, we'll be expanding our world-class coverage to bring you the very best storylines, training content, culture, and analysis from across the world of running."

RUN, a multichannel media outlet found at www.run.outsideonline.com , as well as on Instagram , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) , and daily newsletters , welcomes all types of runners by meeting them on their running journey. If you run, you are a runner, and RUN is for you.

Beyond editorial and building community, RUN taps into the power of the Outside Network to bring runners exclusive TV shows, films, and live race streaming on Outside Watch, new running routes on Gaia GPS and Trailforks, races on AthleteReg, race photos from FinisherPix, and best-in-class triathlon coverage on Triathlete.

Born from tremendous growth and disruption within the sport, RUN is committed to delivering gender-equitable and inclusive coverage to reflect the expanding global running community.

"We recognize an evolution in our sport over recent years, as newcomers are drawn to running both as a lifestyle and for its communities. RUN will provide a one-stop shop for runners, wherever they are on their journey, and their specific needs at those key moments in time," said brand director Melanie Mitchell. "RUN's team of editors and creators bring their vast experience and knowledge to serve all types of runners, from those lacing up their shoes for the first time through seasoned marathoners and those who prefer trails over sidewalks."

Outside Interactive, Inc. is the premier destination for outdoor inspiration, activation, and reward. Each month, Outside reaches 80 million of the most active consumers in the world across its network of 25 media, digital, and technology platforms, creating an experience for both longtime adventurers and those just getting started. Outside's mission is to get everyone outdoors, experiencing healthy, connected, and fulfilling lives. Outside's membership offering, Outside+, bundles best-in-class storytelling, videos, gear reviews, mapping apps, online courses, discounted event access, magazines, and more. Learn more at OutsideOnline.com.

