Outside Interactive, Inc. Announces Launch of RUN, a New Running Media Platform

News provided by

Outside Interactive, Inc.

01 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

The running brand will focus on training, news, gear, and culture across all disciplines of the sport, with an emphasis on gender-equitable and inclusive coverage.

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outside Interactive, Inc., the world's leading creator of active lifestyle content, services, events, and experiences, launched a new running media platform, RUN, today. Built on the legacy of more than fifty years of experience in running media across Outside Magazine, Trail Runner, Podium Runner, and Women's Running, RUN combines and elevates all aspects of these iconic brands with the goal of empowering people to run.

Continue Reading
Outside Interactive, Inc., the world’s leading creator of active lifestyle content, services, events, and experiences, launched a new running media platform, RUN, today. Built on the legacy of more than fifty years of experience in running media across Outside Magazine, Trail Runner, Podium Runner, and Women’s Running, RUN combines and elevates all aspects of these iconic brands with the goal of empowering people to run.
Outside Interactive, Inc., the world’s leading creator of active lifestyle content, services, events, and experiences, launched a new running media platform, RUN, today. Built on the legacy of more than fifty years of experience in running media across Outside Magazine, Trail Runner, Podium Runner, and Women’s Running, RUN combines and elevates all aspects of these iconic brands with the goal of empowering people to run.

"Whether you're quietly clocking miles before work, a seasoned marathoner looking to find an edge, or simply want to start running and aren't sure where to begin, RUN is a brand dedicated to you," says Christopher Keyes, vice president of the Outdoor Group at Outside Inc. "Powered by our growing run-dedicated editorial teams at Outside, Trail Runner, and Women's Running, we'll be expanding our world-class coverage to bring you the very best storylines, training content, culture, and analysis from across the world of running."

RUN, a multichannel media outlet found at www.run.outsideonline.com, as well as on Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and daily newsletters, welcomes all types of runners by meeting them on their running journey. If you run, you are a runner, and RUN is for you.

Beyond editorial and building community, RUN taps into the power of the Outside Network to bring runners exclusive TV shows, films, and live race streaming on Outside Watch, new running routes on Gaia GPS and Trailforks, races on AthleteReg, race photos from FinisherPix, and best-in-class triathlon coverage on Triathlete.

Born from tremendous growth and disruption within the sport, RUN is committed to delivering gender-equitable and inclusive coverage to reflect the expanding global running community.

"We recognize an evolution in our sport over recent years, as newcomers are drawn to running both as a lifestyle and for its communities.  RUN will provide a one-stop shop for runners, wherever they are on their journey, and their specific needs at those key moments in time," said brand director Melanie Mitchell. "RUN's team of editors and creators bring their vast experience and knowledge to serve all types of runners, from those lacing up their shoes for the first time through seasoned marathoners and those who prefer trails over sidewalks."

About Outside
Outside Interactive, Inc. is the premier destination for outdoor inspiration, activation, and reward. Each month, Outside reaches 80 million of the most active consumers in the world across its network of 25 media, digital, and technology platforms, creating an experience for both longtime adventurers and those just getting started. Outside's mission is to get everyone outdoors, experiencing healthy, connected, and fulfilling lives. Outside's membership offering, Outside+, bundles best-in-class storytelling, videos, gear reviews, mapping apps, online courses, discounted event access, magazines, and more. Learn more at OutsideOnline.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Outside Interactive, Inc.

Also from this source

Outside Launches First AI-Powered Adventure Concierge

Outside Launches First AI-Powered Adventure Concierge

Are you looking for a more comfortable pair of ski boots? Expert advice on buying your first e-bike? A guide to the Grand Canyon from someone who's...
Outside Welcomes Sales Executive Anthony DeMaio

Outside Welcomes Sales Executive Anthony DeMaio

Outside Interactive, Inc. today announced the appointment of Anthony DeMaio as executive vice president of sales for Outside Media, a newly created...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Image1

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Image1

Sporting Events

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.