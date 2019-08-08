Outside Lands Festival: The Cannabis Industry's Hotspot For Big Business

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adnant, an accounting and consulting firm, is hosting a networking event at Outside Lands that will bring together top cannabis brands, executives and investors. Outside Lands takes place in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park from August 9-11, 2019. The festival is making history this year by hosting Grass Lands, the first-ever pop-up cannabis dispensary. Adnant is an advisor to Grass Lands' producer and sponsor – Highland Events. Through their partnership, they intend to leverage their combined industry contacts to create a breeding ground for business connections throughout the festival weekend.

Expected in attendance will be a select few of Adnant's publicly traded and multi-state operator (MSO) clients. Among the 30 prominent cannabis brands showcasing at Grass Lands, the following will visit the cabana: Cookies, Lemonnade, Berner, Kiva Confections, and Flow Kana. Investors, banking executives and regulators that have partnered with Adnant over the years will also be at the networking event.

"It's great to be here to show our support to Highland Events in this historic moment; it's not every day that your friends make cannabis history," said Sabas Carrillo, Adnant's CEO.

Partnerships have played a crucial role in the firm's success. In 2014, Adnant took the first cannabis dispensary public, which at the time was co-owned by Salwa Ibrahim. Ibrahim is also one of Highland Events' co-founders. Their long-time partnership has resulted in a powerful synergy that has impacted the cannabis industry as a whole.

The alliance between the two companies is symbolic of the industry's reliance on business relationships. The industry is unique in that the hurdles that cannabis businesses face bring people together to tackle massive challenges and that often results in close bonds. Adnant knows the value of those bonds first-hand and hopes this weekend will be the start of many more fruitful friendships.

About Adnant LLC:

Founded in 2009, Adnant is an accounting and consulting firm widely recognized for its expertise in taking companies public via reverse takeover, public company advisory, and merger and acquisition consulting. The firm took the first cannabis dispensary public in 2014 and has extensive knowledge and experience within the cannabis industry. Its clients range from startups to MSO giants, such as MedMen, Verano Holdings, NorCal Cannabis Company, and Green Thumb Industries.

SOURCE Adnant

Related Links

http://adnant.com

