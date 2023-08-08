Outside Lands' Grass Lands Celebrates Culture, Community, and Cannabis

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dozens of California's most beloved cannabis brands and cultivators will be featured in Outside Lands' biggest and best Grass Lands yet. This year marks the festival's 15th anniversary and fifth year of Grass Lands – a fully licensed onsite sales and consumption experience by Embarc Events that serves as a celebration of the important role San Francisco has played in the cannabis movement for decades.

"Cannabis is part of the rich fabric of this City, and it is only fitting that we celebrate this plant and the role it plays in shaping music, culture, and community in such an experiential way," says Lauren Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer of Embarc Events. This year's Grass Lands is presented by Weedmaps and features dozens of brands and retailers such as returning favorite Traditional and new additions including the Apothecarium (see partners here).

Notable this year is an expanded collaboration between Vapor Room, San Francisco's oldest continuously operating mom-and-pop cannabis dispensary, and the Equity Trade Network, an organization that seeks to uplift and bring more awareness to business operators from communities that were marginalized by America's failed War on Drugs. Vapor Room and the Equity Trade Network partnered to curate a menu of local and socially equitable brands as part of an activation titled "The Legacy Market," a nod to the pioneers who have paved the way for today's legal market.

"The scale of this festival allows us to amplify small, local, and equitable brands on an international stage, bringing the values we showcase on our shelves in SoMa every day to a massive platform," says Vapor Room founder Martin Olive. "It's exciting to facilitate a connection between small farmers and fans – allowing brands to share their passion with thousands of festival attendees."

Grass Lands' emphasis on localism and equity transcends the approximately 20 participating local and/or equitable brands. The Equity Trade Network has curated new programming for the Grass Lands stage designed to provide an immersive experience featuring local musicians, comedians, and infused cooking demonstrations. "Supporting local and socially equitable brands is more than a purchase; it's a vote for community, fairness, and integrity," says Ramon Garcia, co-founder of the Equity Trade Network and a second-generation cannabis activist. "The festival understanding this core truth and partnering to facilitate this level of access is integral in leveling the playing field in the cannabis industry."

Recognizing the stigma that still plagues cannabis, Embarc Events endeavors to challenge this by demonstrating through action how cannabis can be safely and thoughtfully incorporated into events at scale. "At Embarc Events, we are dedicated to destigmatizing cannabis and enhancing accessibility. The chance to introduce the plant, its benefits, and the pioneering brands behind it to the festival's vast audience is more than an opportunity – it's a mission. Through these shared experiences, we foster a deeper understanding and a collective journey towards equity and acceptance," concludes Embarc Events' Carpenter.

About Embarc Events: (CEO14-0000067-LIC): Embarc Events is the nation's leading cannabis events concessionaire, working with jurisdictions, event organizers, promoters, brand partners, and communities to integrate responsible cannabis sales and consumption into mainstream live events. For more, visit www.embarcevents.com. 

About Outside Lands: Outside Lands takes place annually in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park and is one of the most popular summer events for both music and culinary enthusiasts alike. The three-day festival showcases world-class music programming, from legendary acts to emerging artists, plus features 96 restaurants, 36 wineries, 30 breweries, and 8 specialty cocktail bars, all of which are local to California. Delivering an elevated experience for attendees that includes unique and cultural programming such as Outsider Art, Cocktail Magic and Grass Lands, Outside Lands showcases the best the Bay Area has to offer. Outside Lands 2023 takes place August 11-13. Visit www.sfoutsidelands.com to learn more.

