Outside Looking In Wins 2021 IndieReader Discovery Award For Non-Fiction

ALIQUIPPA, Pa., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday June 2nd, IndieReader, one of the original review services for self, hybrid and independently published authors, announced the winners of the tenth annual IR Discovery Awards (IRDAs) for 2021. Outside Looking In by Vivian M. Lumbard won in the Non-Fiction category.

Award and Book Cover Vivian M. Lumbard, Author

IndieReader launched the IRDAs in 2011 to help notable indie authors receive the attention of top publishing professionals, with the goal of reaching more readers. Noted Amy Edelman, author and founder of IR, "The books that won the IRDAs this year are not simply great indie books; they are great books, period. We hope that our efforts via the IRDAs ensure that they receive attention from the people who matter most. Potential readers."

Past and present sponsors for the IRDAs include Amazon, Reedsy, Smith Publicity and NY-based literary agents Dystel, Goderich & Bourret. Judges have included publishers (from Penguin Group USA and Simon & Schuster), agents (from ICM, Dystel), publicists (from Smith Publicity), and bloggers (from GoodeReader).

Outside Looking In received the following verdict by IndieReader's reviewers: "There are no one-size-fits-all answers when it comes to raising kids – OUTSIDE LOOKING IN by Vivian M. Lumbard details the author's experience with raising her twins; one living with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Families with autistic members can empathize, and others will learn more about the challenges of every day living in a story that combines compassion, understanding, sympathy, and reality in one special book." Written in a conversational style that advocates loving and supporting the whole unique child, Outside Looking In aids families, educators and health care professionals in looking beyond stereotypes. By thinking about autism differently, one moves beyond awareness and acceptance of ASD and closer to understanding.

"As a first-time author, just knowing that the judges work in the publishing industry and thought Outside Looking In was worthy of winning is beyond exciting!" said Ms. Lumbard. "It's the type of book that I wish I had had available to me when we first began our family's journey with autism over a decade ago. I am truly honored that my book was chosen by IndieReader for this award."

Contact: Catalyst Publishers

Vivian M. Lumbard

[email protected]

878-207-0654

vivianlumbard.com

SOURCE Catalyst Publishers