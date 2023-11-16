OUTSIDE MAGAZINE NAMES GFM|CENTERTABLE ONE OF AMERICA'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

The Colorado-based marketing communications agency maintains its record for most consecutive years in Outside's Top 10

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GFM|CenterTable today announced that Outside magazine ranked it the third best company to work for in the country. This is the 11th consecutive year the agency has been recognized as a Top 10 company by Outside, maintaining its record for the longest streak in the top 10 of any company in the country. GFM|CenterTable, formerly GroundFloor Media and CenterTable, is a socially conscious, integrated marketing communications agency headquartered in Denver.

"Our state continues to set the standard nationally for what employees should expect from an employer, and we are honored to join 26 other Colorado-based companies on Outside's 2023 list," said Laura Love, a founding partner at GFM|CenterTable. "We have always prioritized a healthy work-life blend for our team members, and it is gratifying to see our benefits and culture recognized year-after-year as among the best in the country."

For more than two decades, GFM|CenterTable has made culture and community the core of its business. The agency offers a sabbatical program, the Get Grounded volunteer program that lets team members volunteer with nonprofits on company time, and cash contributions to nonprofits with whom team members volunteer. The agency also established the Get Grounded Foundation, a private 501(c)(3) that has provided more than $453,000 in cash grants to nonprofits that focus on improving the lives of youth in the Denver metro and Boulder areas.

Additional team member perks include quarterly mental health days off, a monthly Happiness Allowance that can be used for various purposes from gym memberships to gardening supplies, a meditation room, a resiliency coach and Trusted Time Off (unlimited PTO), among other benefits. Our Zero Entry Mondays and Friday Focus Time allow team members to take advantage of all that Colorado has to offer while avoiding the Friday/Sunday traffic gridlock on the way to and from the mountains – allowing more time for relaxed hiking, camping, skiing, etc.

"Our team members are the heart of our business," said Ramonna Robinson, a founding partner. "They form strong relationships with our discerning clients and produce great work. Our team is incredibly dedicated to supporting one another, our clients and our community, and we are dedicated to supporting the team in every way we can."

About Outside's "Best Places to Work"

Outside's "Best Places to Work" program celebrates the innovative companies setting a new standard for a healthy work-life balance. The list was compiled with the help of the Outdoor Industry Association and Best Companies Group. Participating companies were sent confidential employee-satisfaction surveys and employer questionnaires to collect information about benefits, compensation, policies, job satisfaction, environmental initiatives and community outreach programs. The experts at the Best Companies Group then analyzed the results and selected the companies that best enable employees to pursue active lifestyles, while also supporting their social and environmental contributions.

About GFM|CenterTable

GFM|CenterTable is a socially conscious, independent marketing communications agency based in Denver with more than 50 team members throughout the U.S. and global reach across 60 countries through PROI, the industry's largest partnership of independent, market-leading agencies. The agency is consistently recognized as a Best Place to Work by Outside Magazine, Inc. Magazine and AdAge. GFM|CenterTable has been named a Civic 50 Colorado honoree for the past four years in recognition of superior corporate citizenship and is a founding member of both B:CIVIC and Colorado Companies Uniting Against Racism. The company's Get Grounded Foundation, a private 501(c)(3), has provided more than $453,000 in cash grants to nonprofit organizations that focus on improving the lives of youth in the Denver metro and Boulder areas. To learn more about partnering with GFM|CenterTable, visit www.gfmcentertable.com

Wendy Artman

Ph: 920-819-8968

[email protected]

SOURCE GFM|CenterTable