Outside The Breadbox Gluten-Free Baked Goods Expand To South Central Region

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado-based gluten-free bakery Outside The Breadbox® (https://outsidethebreadbox.com) announced today that they have expanded distribution to the south-central region. Their gluten-free certified products are available to retail stores and are gaining traction in the new market with the support of Green Spoon Sales, a natural food brokerage company that represents emerging consumer packaged goods. Outside The Breadbox's reputation as a top-seller in the gluten-free natural foods category throughout Colorado and southern Wyoming has resulted in rapid uptake by Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and other natural foods stores across Texas and in regions of Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

Outside The Breadbox's most popular product transcends all expectations. Vegan Oat Bread delivers the texture and taste you love, without the allergens. Embrace sandwiches again! Dairy Free, Egg Free, Non-GMO, Nut Free, Soy Free, Vegan

"Outside The Breadbox has a big customer following because of how delightful and 'in demand' their products are," shared Sarah Kollmann, Corporate Purchasing Agent for Natural Grocers. "I worked at a store that sells Outside The Breadbox products, I heard the feedback every day from customers, and I am a customer as well. They're making unique products with unparalleled quality."

Outside The Breadbox recently earned its gluten-free product certification from the Gluten Free Certification Organization (GFCO) after an exhaustive inspection of their Colorado Springs, Colorado bakery, a gluten-free, nut-free, and soy-free facility. GFCO certifies products worldwide using the strictest standards for certification, only passing products that measure 10 parts per million or less.

"Our customers are attracted to our brand because we offer products that meet all of their dietary restrictions, from gluten-free to dairy-free, vegan, and non-GMO," said Outside The Breadbox owner Erik Van Horn. "We bake everything ourselves using all-natural ingredients including oats that are free from glyphosates. This thoughtful approach has built our brand organically and earned the loyalty of many faithful followers."

On the heels of their gluten-free certification, Outside The Breadbox penned a distribution agreement with a national distributor. The flagship products available in the south-central region are Vegan Oat Bread, Vegan Oat Bagels, Vegan Oat Cinnamon Raisin Bread, Vegan Oat Cinnamon Raisin Bagels, and Brown Rice Dinner rolls. A complete list of stores that carry Outside The Breadbox products can be found via the online store locator on the Outside The Breadbox website (https://outsidethebreadbox.com/where-to-buy/store-locations/).

Outside The Breadbox will be running periodic demos at stores in the south-central region to launch their products. Follow them on Twitter (https://twitter.com/OTBglutenfree), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/OutsideTheBreadboxCO/), or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/OTB_glutenfree/) to find out when they're coming to a store near you.

About Outside The Breadbox

Established in 2003, Outside The Breadbox is a family-owned gluten-free, nut-free, and soy-free bakery located in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company supplies fresh baked goods to local and regional grocery stores, select restaurants, through mail order, and directly to customers at its Colorado Springs storefront. Since its inception, Outside The Breadbox has continued research and development with all-natural, clean ingredients to deliver allergen-free products that delight consumers with uncompromised taste. Their expanding product line includes delicious gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO breads and bagels, as well as cookies, crackers, pies, and pizzas. Recently, Outside The Breadbox extended distribution to national grocery stores. As they grow their business, the family remains dedicated to delivering only wholesome, delicious products to their customers' tables. Outside The Breadbox earned its gluten-free certification in 2019 and is now available in select regional locations. To help bring community awareness to the invisible disability caused by allergens and the severe effects that exposure can have on health, Outside The Breadbox has teamed up with Colorado Springs-based Allergen Detection Service Dogs (http://allergendetectionservicedogs.com/). For more information or to find out how to get Outside The Breadbox products at a store new year, visit www.outsidethebreadbox.com, call 719-633-3434, or visit their retail location at 2027 West Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO, 80904.

