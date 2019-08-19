Outside TV Increases Viewing Hours and Ad Monetization with Wurl

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wurl , the leading network of Internet-based video distribution and monetization, today announced that it has partnered with Outside TV – the leading video provider for the adventure sports and outdoor lifestyle category – to deliver and monetize its channel, Outside TV+, to select OTT platforms. Since working with Wurl, Outside TV has reduced its operating costs, achieved 38% user growth, and secured more than 100 minutes of viewing per viewer session. Outside TV is also leveraging the Wurl Network and their ad monetization technology, AdSpring, for server-side ad insertion (SSAI).

Outside TV, whose Emmy Award-winning content consists of a wide variety of sports, including surfing, climbing, mountain biking, skiing and snowboarding, kayaking and more, now reaches more than 30 million Connected TV's viewers through the Wurl Network, which helps power distribution, transcoding, and ad insertion for the channel Outside TV+.

"Outside TV is focused on ensuring our leading adventure sports and lifestyle content reaches the fast-growing over-the-top (OTT) audience," said Dan Brown, Marketing Director, Outside TV. "Wurl has provided key insights in the distribution process, as well as aided in seamlessly connecting with our ad serving partners, positively impacting our audience growth, retention and monetization."

The Wurl Network interconnects the world's top video producers, video services and advertisers, enabling video producers to build global distribution for ad-supported linear channels, live events, VOD and marathons. AdSpring, developed to maximize advertising revenue, is a cloud-based, turnkey SSAI solution that allows video producers such as Outside TV to insert mid-roll ads on linear and on demand (VOD) programming for distribution to any video service or device, including Connected TVs. Additionally, the solution offers fast time-to-revenue due to its pre-integration with Connected TV platforms including Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Apple TV and many others.

"Outside TV realized the diverse OTT ecosystem is complex and evolving - like any other technology in its infancy. They recognized that our level of expertise and broad portfolio could help them distribute their content and maximize their monetization efforts," said Sean Doherty, CEO of Wurl. "Our team and technologies address these needs by delivering the technical know-how otherwise needed internally, offering server-side ad technology to help quickly monetize content, and providing scale as future needs arise."

About Wurl

Wurl operates the market-leading Wurl Network — interconnecting the world's top video producers, video services and advertisers. Wurl makes it effortless for video producers to build global distribution for ad-supported linear channels, live events, VOD and marathons. Wurl is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit wurl.com .

About Outside TV

Outside TV is the leading video provider for the adventure sports and outdoor lifestyle category. Outside TV delivers high-quality, compelling storylines focused on a wide variety of sports including: skiing & snowboarding, surfing, climbing, mountain biking, kayaking and more. Outside TV's Emmy Award winning content is distributed through multiple platforms, including national cable, satellite and OTT/CTV providers, outsidetv.com, social media and the Outside TV App, available on all devices.

For more information, visit outsidetv.com and outsidetvstudios.com

