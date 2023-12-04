Outside Welcomes Sales Executive Anthony DeMaio

Former Bloomberg Media Vice President joins leading outdoor industry company

to lead sales strategy for its new Media Division.

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outside Interactive, Inc. today announced the appointment of Anthony DeMaio as executive vice president of sales for Outside Media, a newly created division consisting of the company's 20+ consumer brands. In this role, DeMaio will be reporting to recently named Chief Media Officer Heather Dietrick, who will be joining Outside from The Daily Beast on January 1. The division includes industry-leading websites and print properties such as Backpacker, Climbing, SKI, Triathlete, Yoga Journal, and Outside.

DeMaio is an accomplished sales professional with more than 20 years in the industry, bringing a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and a commitment to excellence that will fuel Outside's growth strategy. Prior to joining Outside, DeMaio was the vice president of U.S. sales at Bloomberg Media, where his team achieved revenue growth exceeding 60 percent. Notably, DeMaio was also appointed to the Ad Council board of directors by his industry peers in recognition of his accomplishments.

"We are thrilled Anthony will be joining us to lead Outside's media sales team," said Dietrick. "Anthony is a highly skilled sales and marketing executive with a successful history of multimedia innovation. His deep industry knowledge and passion for outdoor sports make him the ideal leader to drive growth by leveraging initiatives like the new Outside AdManager platform and partnerships like the Outside Lab @ CU Denver ."

DeMaio's responsibilities will include directing endemic and non-endemic sales strategies, identifying growth opportunities, and managing key client accounts. He will oversee a team of more than 50 sales reps, ad marketers, and account managers to develop and implement strategies that enhance Outside's market presence.

DeMaio's appointment comes at an exciting time for Outside, as the company recently announced its new divisional structure to facilitate growth, innovation, and more streamlined cross-functional collaboration. As part of the new structure, longtime Outside executive Sharon Houghton is moving to the Outside Entertainment division as the senior vice president of sales and marketing, where she will lead advertising for the company's TV, video, events, and creator businesses.

Beyond his professional achievements, DeMaio's personal life reflects a commitment to fitness and outdoor adventure. Currently residing in Westchester County, New York, with his wife and two sons, he has completed two 100-mile ultramarathons and 20 editions of the New York City Marathon.

About Outside

Outside Interactive, Inc. is the premier destination for outdoor inspiration, activation, and reward. Each month, Outside reaches 80 million of the most active consumers in the world across its network of 25 media, digital, and technology platforms, creating an experience for both longtime adventurers and those just getting started. Outside's mission is to get everyone outdoors, experiencing healthy, connected, and fulfilling lives. Outside's membership offering, Outside+, bundles best-in-class storytelling, videos, gear reviews, mapping apps, online courses, discounted event access, magazines, and more. Learn more at OutsideOnline.com.

