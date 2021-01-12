Outsider Launches Original Video Podcast Series with Marty Smith

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outsider, a rapidly growing digital media and publishing company, today announced the release of an original video podcast series, The Road You Leave Behind with Marty Smith.

One of ESPN's most recognized and popular reporters, Smith has a love for Country music, an authentic voice, and an ability to connect with people that was the driving force behind the project. The Road You Leave Behind provides a nostalgic account of Country music, its artists, writers, and culture.

"There are so many great untold stories from the icons and influencers in the Country music industry, but it takes a special talent to bring those stories forward," said Founder and Executive Chairman Shannon Terry. "Marty is an authentic voice and has the trust and talent to share these stories that formed the foundation of the Country music we love today."

"This video podcast project is such a special opportunity for me," said Smith. "It allows me to have long-form conversations with artists and industry icons about their path – and how their path impacted me and millions of others who are a lot like me."

Episode #1 of The Road You Leave Behind features Mark Miller, the brilliant front-man for Sawyer Brown, with a who's who of iconic stars scheduled for future episodes.

About Marty Smith

Marty Smith is one of ESPN's most popular and recognized reporters and hosts who currently covers a variety of sports including college football, basketball, both the NFL and NBA, NASCAR and others. Smith's features and reporting are often seen on ESPN platforms including SportsCenter and ESPN.com. Smith, who joined ESPN in 2006, launched his own show Marty Smith's America in August 2017 on ESPN2. In addition to hosting Marty Smith's America, Smith co-hosts the popular radio show Marty and McGee on SEC Network and ESPN Radio. Smith also guest-hosted SEC Network's traveling college football show, SEC Nation, during Fall 2019.

About Outsider.com

An independent media and lifestyle company, Outsider aims to be the heartbeat of America, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. We focus our content initiatives on two distinct channels, News and Outdoors

Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

Outsider Outdoors gathers a community of experts and enthusiasts passionate about being outside, adventure, hunting, fishing, camping, and hiking. With in-depth story-telling, profiles, videos, and authoritative product reviews, and how-tos, Outsider is dedicated to educating and inspiring the outdoors lifestyle.

Outsider Media Network, LLP, through its flagship brand Outsider, is part of the portfolio of D17, whose founders created Rivals.com (acquired by Yahoo! in 2007), 247Sports.com (acquired by CBS Sports in 2015), ComicBook.com, and PopCulture.com (acquired CBS Interactive in 2017).

