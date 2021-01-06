Outsider Media Network Secures Series A Financing Round

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outsider Media Network, LLP, a rapidly growing digital media and publishing company founded in August 2020, today announced the closure of a $2.75M Series A funding round led by early-stage venture investor, Stuart McWhorter.

"The investment will help Outsider aggressively expand our original content offering and product roadmap," said Director and GM, Greg Gough. "We see a significant opportunity in creating original and compelling video podcast and other specialized products for the entertainment and outdoors market."

Outsider Media Network, LLP, through its flagship brand Outsider, is part of the portfolio of D17 whose founders created Rivals.com (acquired by Yahoo! in 2007), 247Sports.com (acquired by CBS Sports in 2015), ComicBook.com, and PopCulture.com (acquired CBS Interactive in 2017).

About Outsider.com

An independent media and lifestyle company, Outsider aims to be the heartbeat of America, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. We focus our content initiatives on two distinct channels, News and Outdoors.

Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

Outsider Outdoors gathers a community of experts and enthusiasts passionate about being outside, adventure, hunting, fishing, camping, and hiking. With in-depth story-telling, profiles, videos, and authoritative product reviews, and how-tos, Outsider is dedicated to educating and inspiring the outdoors lifestyle.

Outsider reaches more than 10 million users (10.04 million unique visitors in Nov 2020 according to Google Analytics) and more than 7 million social followers making it one of the largest audiences in the outdoor lifestyle space.

https://outsider.com/

