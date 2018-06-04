Outsource IT Solutions Group Celebrates 20 Years of Success

For the past two decades, businesses throughout the Chicagoland area have enjoyed Outsource IT Solutions Group's best-of-breed services and solutions, allowing them to focus on their core business versus resolving IT support issues. OSG prides itself on the ability to identify and partner with companies that provide resilient cutting-edge technology solutions that help OSG's customers implement technology initiatives in a cost-effective manner while maintaining security and compliance according to current industry best practices. OSG's skilled, certified, and local team is always available for support and consultation.

"It has been an amazing 20 years," said Don Sofolo, President, and founder of Outsource IT Solutions Group, Inc. "I want to give a special thanks to my family, employees, customers, and vendor partners who all have contributed greatly to OSG's ongoing success. Here's to looking forward to the next 20 years."

If you are looking for a Chicagoland-based, local IT Support and Managed Services Provider, please call us at 630-701-3393, or visit us at https://www.osgusa.com.

The company will commemorate the 20th anniversary with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Wednesday, June 20th from 4:30-5:30 with OSG's CEO Mike Ruter.

