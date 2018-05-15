Outsource Solutions Group Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

In today's fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN's MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

For the past 20 years, Outsource Solutions Group has been serving as a managed service provider for the Naperville and surrounding Chicagoland area, offering their IT support and expertise to businesses across the entire state. With a team of experienced engineers and technicians, OSG works closely with each individual client to come up with unique IT solutions that are right for their company.

"Managed service providers have become integral to the success of businesses everywhere, both large and small," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "Capable MSPs enable companies to take their cloud computing to the next level, streamline spending, effectively allocate limited resources and navigate the vast field of available technologies. The companies on CRN's 2018 MSP 500 list stand out for their innovative services, excellence in adapting to customers' changing needs and demonstrated ability to help businesses get the most out of their IT investments."

"We owe our success to our customer-focused mindset, and by bringing our IT solutions to the business level to help our clients best achieve their goals," said Don Sofolo, President of Outsource Solutions Group. "By working with well-known strategic partners such as Microsoft, HP and WatchGuard, we are able to supply the latest and greatest in IT solutions, and meet our customers' always-evolving needs."

The MSP500 list can be found online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Tweet This:

@TheChannelCo names @OSGUSA to @CRN 2018 MSP 500 list #CRNMSP500 www.crn.com/msp500

Copyright ©2018. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contact:

Ryan Vasicek

Outsource Solutions Group

630-701-3393

info@osgusa.com

The Channel Company Contact:

Melanie Turpin

The Channel Company

508.416.1195

mturpin@thechannelco.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outsource-solutions-group-recognized-for-excellence-in-managed-it-services-300648715.html

SOURCE Outsource Solutions Group

Related Links

http://www.osgusa.com

