Outsourced Accounting, Tax and Finance Firm SmartBooks to Deliver Services to Staples Connect Customers

CONCORD, Mass., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBooks – a provider of outsourced accounting, CFO, tax, payroll and HR services -- is collaborating with Staples Connect to provide small businesses services to its customers.

Staples Connect is a reinvented store where professionals, teachers and students alike can connect and grow together. The new Staples Connect stores, in six locations in greater Boston, illustrate a commitment to lifelong achievement at every stage. New elements of these stores include SpotlightSpace, a free community event space, Staple Studio, collaborative coworking, a podcast studio, a new store layout featuring a new way of shopping and a variety of professional services including marketing, tax, finance and legal.

"Every small business owner needs help with finance, legal, and marketing," says Calvin Wilder, CEO at SmartBooks. "One of the biggest challenges many small business owners face is how to evaluate who is trustworthy and competent to help with these important tasks, and SmartBooks is thrilled to be that trusted outsource finance partner for Staples Connect customers."

Founded by husband and wife Cal and Jenny Wilder, SmartBooks has spent the last 11 years delivering high quality service exclusively to small business owners. With services ranging from outsourced bookkeeping, accounting, payroll, HR, tax, and fractional CFO services, SmartBooks helps business owners make key decisions in real-time to keep their business thriving. SmartBooks designs service offerings to fit the exact needs of small businesses, priced affordably for their budgets.

Staples Connect small business customers can now receive free video consultations with experienced Accountants, CPAs, and HR professionals to get guidance and advice on overcoming small business challenges in the Needham Massachusetts and Somerville Massachusetts Staples Connect stores.

"Staples is excited to be collaborating with SmartBooks to offer finance, accounting and tax support to our small business customers," says Elissa Mekal, Category Merchant with Staples Connect. "SmartBooks' exclusive focus on small business and ability to offer a customized solution for any sized budget is going to be a tremendous value add."

Learn more about SmartBooks at https://www.smartbookscorp.com/

Learn more about Staples Connect at https://www.staplesconnect.com/

ABOUT SMARTBOOKS

SmartBooks manages the finance departments for hundreds of small businesses. Whether you need outsourced bookkeeping, accounting, CFO services, tax, payroll or HR help, SmartBooks has a solution to support your small business. We work with clients across the US and across a range of Industries.

