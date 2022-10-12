Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services, Bookkeeping See a New Direction - Offshore

Leading the offshore outsourced finance and accounting services industry is IBN Technologies, a USA based company with a global delivery center in India.

PUNE, India, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Accounting is the most outsourced industry sector" reads a Clutch research data that says 37% of US small businesses outsource finance and accounting. Outsourcing finance and accounting services has a lot of proven advantages. Most arise from firms striving to increase the accuracy, agility, and usefulness of their bookkeeping and accounting procedures without incurring significant overhead expenses. The administration of every firm relies heavily on finance and accounting. Money is the lifeblood of businesses, and controlling it translates to control on the direction of business by keeping accurate records of a company's income and spending.

Outsource Bookkeeping Services

Although many business owners are unaware of how finance and accounting outsourcing might benefit their company, these services help in expanding their business. A lot of decision makers all too frequently believe that finance and accounting can only help in conventional ways, such as with bookkeeping, record keeping, as well as account payables and receivables. Even though those are very important tasks that must be completed precisely, this way of thinking restricts the actual range of what outsourced accounting and financial services may offer. A critical component of expanding one's business is using outsourced finance, accounting and fractional CFO services that assist businesses in thinking strategically and connecting their plan to KPIs.

Explore Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services by IBN Technologies

IBN Technologies is an established provider of outsourced bookkeeping, finance and accounting services via a team of highly competent and devoted offshore bookkeepers. With an aim to help their clients increase their core business capacity, IBN Technologies offers significant cost reductions on operational costs of bookkeeping, finance and accounting services. And all these adds to client benefits of not worrying about the talent crisis afflicting the accounting sector.

"Businesses today are aware that finance and accounting services require unique and specialized expertise. Not all businesses have the scope of having an in-house bookkeeper or accountant / financial expert," says Ajay Mehta, CEO and Founder of IBN Technologies. "That's why business owners should look to outsource this key function to a leading-edge firm that offers focused, accurate and value-added services that are forward looking for a business."

A benefit of good accounting procedures is that they maintain a business in legal compliance. It is easy for owners / founders to break a lot of rules, such as not paying the correct amount of taxes, without competent accounting. Poor accounting can also result in ignorance of several small aspects that together maintain a business on the straight and narrow, such as making facility changes to meet safety regulations. Having bad financial records can also cause a lot of unneeded problems if a business is ever under legal investigation, which happens to many firms, eventually.

Another major reason that organizations outsource accounting services is that they require both – 'advice' and 'task fulfillment'. These companies are aware that they require direction, and that sometimes this means bringing in specialists to evaluate and pinpoint areas for improvement. When it comes to financial and accounting assistance, outsourcing is extremely helpful.

The team of IBN bookkeepers come with numerous years of US bookkeeping experience, and a strong, certified competence. Despite being viewed as a collection of compliance obligations, bookkeeping is the foundation of the accounting process. Accurate accounting and management of financial transactions are required. This covers payments for bills, costs, and deposits. IBN offers expertise in multiple accounting software via their offshore bookkeeping team that works across industries and segments. Free up internal staff to concentrate on strategic business activities or save up to 50% on cost of local US bookkeeping services by partnering with IBN Tech for any finance and accounting services. With IBN Tech, one gets:

A US Based Company with Global Delivery Center in India

More than 22 years of rich experience in Finance and Accounting giving the best service that there is.

ISO 9001:2015 & ISO 27001:2013 and CMMI-5 surety of utmost security, quality, compliance, and optimization of one's work.

of work. A proven work record of serving more than 250 clients in the US.

Cost-saving opportunities for one's business of up to 50%.

business of up to 50%. A team having work expertise in multiple software and tools such as Quickbooks, Xero, Sage, Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite, Oracle, SAP etc.

Expertise of a Virtual CFO for one's business.

business. And Much More .

About IBN Tech

IBN Technologies Limited ( https://www.ibntech.com/ ) is an outsourcing specialist company with clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and India. The quality of IBN Tech procedures is guaranteed by ISO 9001:2015, 27001:2013 as well as a CMMI-5 certification. In its more than 22 years of existence, IBN has become a leading IT, KPO and BPO outsourcing specialized company in various industries including Finance & Accounting, CPAs, Hedge Fund & Other Alternative Investment business, Banking, Travel, Human Resource, Retail and more.

