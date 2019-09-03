Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Overview

OSAT Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period 2019-2024. The continued development and technological advancement in the semiconductor market have been clinical in maintaining the growth of the market.





- The increased number of mobile shipment and consumer goods contributed significantly to the growth of the market. The smartphone market has reached its maturity due to which growth is predicted to be marginal in the future. Furthermore, 5G is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

- There has also been an increase in the adoption of IoT devices due to the increased connectivity. The huge amount of data generated by the IOT is dependent on AI to process the data. The OSAT players are estimated to play a significant role in this market as the industry is facing assembly and packaging challenges due to miniaturization.

- Electronics, today, have become an integral component of people's life. Apart from smartphones, people are using different types of wearable devices. Wearable devices are subject to a harsh condition where they have to be flexible and perform under different environmental factors. Most recently, in February 2019, Huawei and Samsung showcased their flexible flagship devices. Due to the devices becoming flexible, IC packaging has become a daunting task. The trend for more devices become flexible and used in testing conditions is going to further fuel the growth of OSAT market.



Scope of the Report

OSAT Providers are third party service providers of semiconductor assembly, packaging, and testing. Furthermore, factors like the type of packaging are going to play a crucial in adoption in different industries. Nearness to the supplier and distribution channel is an important aspect in the market and helps in cost and quality factor.



Key Market Trends

Automotive Sector is Expected to Have Highest Growth



- The automotive industry is expected to hold a significant share owing to the increasing usage of automotive electronics in various process and functions. Infotainment systems, camera modules, body electronics, safety systems, and sensors are few applications for the application of OSAT solutions in the industry. Due to the continued efforts by the OSAT members, the industry has been able to address several severe environmental challenges related to vibrations and temperature.

- Moreover, the demand for a more complex system having the ability to process real-time data has increased. owing to such demand there are several subsystems within the vehicle which carry out multiple functions. OSAT firms have been able to design packaging solution semiconductors which have been able to perform under harsh conditions.

- Many OSAT players like Amkor have set up dedicated facilities which cater to only the requirements of the automotive sector.



China is Emerging as Major Market for OSAT



- China is currently the largest market for OSAT Market, globally. Unlike many regions in the world, the government here has recognized the potential of the market and have pledged, mentioned continued incentives and support for OSAT providers in their "Made in China 2025" plan.

- China is the home to companies like TSMC, ASE, who have partnered with tech giants like Apple, Hisilicon, Qualcomm, NVIDIA and AMD. Owing to the proactive actions of the government to support the semiconductor industry the PRC is emerging as a huge potential market and is expected to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

- The collaboration of Chinese companies with other established foreign companies is expected to be a development that might be observed in the region. The US and China, ongoing trade war tensions are expected to impact the market and may hamper the growth owing to such market impacting developments.



Competitive Landscape

OSAT Market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. ACE, Amkor, and JCET were the major players who accounted for more than 50% share in 2017.



- April 2018 - Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. and Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. became sister companies under a new joint holding company, ASE Technology Holding Co. LTD. The merger further consolidated Advanced Semiconductor Engineering position as the market leader.



