Outsourced Software Testing Market size to grow by USD 30.46 billion growth between 2023 - 2028; Growth Driven by increased demand for mobile and web applications - Technavio

12 Dec, 2023, 14:37 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outsourced Software Testing Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the outsourced software testing market between 2023 and 2028 is USD 30.46 billion. The increased demand for mobile and web applications drives market growth. Mobile and web applications pose a great demand for outsourced software testing market, which is attributed to several factors. The factors include the rapid proliferation of smartphones, a growing reliance on digital platforms for everyday activities, and the increasing complexity of software architectures. Companies availing outsourced software testing services in this market benefit from an agile and scalable approach to testing. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Outsourced Software Testing Market 2024-2028
  • Data security and privacy concerns hamper market growth. They pose a detrimental impact on the global outsourced software testing market due to the rising awareness and emphasis on protecting sensitive data, which leads to increasingly stringent requirements for software testing, especially for companies that outsource these services. The widely publicized incidents involving large corporations have heightened the fear of potential data breaches through third-party vendors. This will result in companies reconsidering their outsourcing strategies. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The outsourced software testing market is segmented by Product (Outsourced embedded software testing and Outsourced standalone software testing), End-user (BFSI, Telecom and Media, Retail, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The outsourced embedded software testing segment will be significant during the forecast period. This is integral to a broad range of devices and systems. This also helps in serving critical functions in industries such as automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, aerospace, and industrial automation. The need for rigorous testing to ensure reliability, safety, and performance becomes increasingly vital as a result of the factor that the complexity and connectivity of embedded systems continue to grow.
  • North America will contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the outsourced software testing market:

Accenture Plc, Amdocs Ltd., Assystem S.A., Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., QASource, Sutherland Global Services Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Thinksoft Global Services Inc., Wipro Ltd.

Outsourced Software Testing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.41%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 30.46 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

13.44

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

